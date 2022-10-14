IMF: Emerging markets at risk of flight to safety

Lower Latin American growth forecasts

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
The IMF has lowered its Latin American growth forecasts
Image:

The IMF has lowered its Latin American growth forecasts

Ilan Goldfajn, head of the IMF’s western hemisphere division, has warned that investors might seek safe haven assets at the expense of emerging markets if market turbulence, like that in the UK bond market, continues.

Goldfajn told the Financial Times that while emerging markets had so far remained resilient this may not last. He added the current disruption in the UK, which has seen government borrowing costs jump to 20-year highs, could become "a more generalised vulnerability so that markets become more disorderly".

 "In this world something very important will happen for emerging markets . . . the flight to safety," the IMF head said in an interview while attending meetings in Washington.

In a blog on the IMF website published 13 October, Goldfajn and IMF colleagues wrote that while growth momentum in Latin America is positive financing is becoming a challenge.

Markets stumble following stubbornly high US inflation results

"Capital inflows to emerging markets are slowing and external borrowing costs are increasing, the blog stated. "Domestic interest rates in emerging markets are also rising as their central banks are hiking rates to battle inflation as well, but also because of reduced investors' appetite for risker assets."

In light of the risks presented by the transition to a higher global interest rate the IMF believes growth in Latin American and the Caribbean countries will slow more rapidly than it had previously projected.

It believes growth will slow to 1.7% next year down from a forecast of 2.5%, the blog said.

The IMF continued that countries that are more reliant on exporting commodities, such as those in South America, would see their growth rates halve next year as lower commodity prices "amplify the impact of rising interest rates".

In July, the IMF upgraded its growth projection for the Latin America and Caribbean region to 3.5% for the year, up from 3%.

Mini Budget: 'The straw that broke the camel's back'

Inflation concerns

The IMF has also raised its regional inflation forecast as it has concerns that despite aggressive action from the region's central banks price pressures have broadened recently.

The fund raised its regional inflation forecasts to 14.6% for 2022 and 9.5% for 2023.

It highlighted that Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru have seen inflation reach a two-decade high of 10% and is "testing the hard-won credibility of inflation targeting frameworks".

Goldfajn told the FT: "It could be the case that this time around we are better off, maybe monetary policy is better, maybe we will have more reserves, maybe our banking systems are more healthy.

"But . . . what worries me is that this tightening is there. It is going to continue. We are going to see deceleration, we may even see recessions globally. So that is not an easy environment in 2023."

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Carney's financial alliance for climate change at risk as banks look to pull out

Bank of England gilt operation comes to an end

More on Emerging markets

Cem Karacadag and Ricardo Adrogue, Barings
Emerging markets

The IMF: Once the solution, now part of the problem

Misunderstanding EM debt

Cem Karacadag and Ricardo Adrogue
clock 13 October 2022 • 4 min read
Eden Cooke of Redington
Emerging markets

Due diligence in emerging markets: How China's lockdowns are affecting manager research

Face-to-face meetings important

Eden Cooke
clock 12 October 2022 • 4 min read
A strong US dollar had been a “major headwind” for the region over the past year, but the currency now appears “overvalued on a fundamental basis”, which should provide some relief for Asian markets.
Emerging markets

Deep Dive: Asia Pacific's mixed bag defies historic trends

Macroeconomic factors loom large

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 October 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England ramps up temporary QE

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Fidelity International appoints head of investment companies as Denny departs for Pantheon

10 October 2022 • 1 min read
06

Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing on property fund over liquidity issues

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
19 Oct
United Kingdom
Website

Webinar: Investing when scared - The challenge of not overpaying for defensiveness

Register now
Trustpilot