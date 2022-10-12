Government 2.5% medium-term growth target is 'almost impossible'

To add credibility to any future statement, Deutsche Bank's Sanjay Raja said market sentiment would require either spending cuts or tax increases of £20-30bn, equivalent to around 1% of GDP.

Speaking at a Treasury Committee meeting questioning economists on the impact of the recent Mini Budget, Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank, argued the plans were not credible.

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

"To get to 2.5% growth is not only a huge undertaking that requires substantial amounts of supply side reform but to get there within five years is almost impossible," he said.

"If we saw anything on 31 October when the chancellor presents his medium-term fiscal policy that has debt to GDP rising the next year and the year after, then in year five dropping by a tenth or two-tenths of GBP - I just do not think the market would see it as credible."

To support any future statement, Raja added market sentiment would require either spending cuts or tax increases of £20-30bn, equivalent to around 1% of GDP.

Director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research Jagjit Chadha agreed, suggesting the target itself was the problem.

"We are not going to hit medium-term 2.5% growth in this economy," he said.

"It is something that will have to be nurtured over decades, not something we should be aiming for quickly.

"We would be much better off dropping this 2.5% growth target but thinking carefully about what that means over the medium-term and what policies we need to deliver that."

Treasury Committee grills BoE on bond-buying expansion

He added that over the past 12 years productivity had grown 2.5% in London and the south east, but less than 1% in the reset of the country.

"We have talked a little bit about spending cuts but when we start to think about how we get regional growth up a lot of that is going to be conditioned on public investment that has undershot," he explained.

Volatility, uncertainty and illiquidity

Deutsche Bank's Raja explained that the current market situation both locally and globally worsened the market response to last month's Mini Budget.

"Given the global factors and the idiosyncratic local factors that we are looking at, what we are seeing is increased market uncertainty, increased market volatility and increased market illiquidity," he said.

"Small moves, small surprises that we see in the market tend to have bigger impacts [in these conditions].

"When we put this into the context of what we saw on 23 September, the small surprises that we had may not have been much in the grand scheme of things - lots of these were leaked almost a month ago - but when we did see the big issuance projection increase from the [Debt Management Office], the markets reacted and what we saw was a textbook response."

Chadha added that the market requires "significantly more clarity" on the fiscal policy options available and no more announcements unaccompanied by scrutiny and forecast.

He also argued the culture of leaks prior to a fiscal announcement is unhelpful.

Andrew Bailey warns pension funds they have 'three days' before intervention ends

"There is a danger that any fiscal event is prefaced by a number of leaks to try and manage the news media," he said.

"Rather than manage the news media, our political masters should try to discuss these things with economists to try and arrive in the right place first time round, rather than having to change things."

Chadha added increasing U-turns are in themselves unhelpful for reassuring the market of credibility.

"What also affects activity in a very bad way is volatility, changing the tax regimes, national insurance going up and going down again, corporation tax going up and going down again," he argued. "That might have a long run benefit on supply but what works against that is volatility.

"If we have not got a stable political regime, a stable monetary constitution - that will damage the supply side much more than a reduction in taxes will help the supply side."