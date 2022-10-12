FCA rules out Woodford report unless enforcement action is taken

The financial watchdog's annual report for 2021/22 was marked by the notable absence of any reference to its progress on the continued Neil Woodford saga.

However, at the FCA annual public meeting held today (12 October), executive director for enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward was asked if he could provide an indicative timeframe of when the report on the Woodford investigation would be made public.

FCA annual report marked by absence of Woodford and strikes

"I should make clear that the question assumes that whatever the outcome, there is some report that we publish under the legislation that governs what we are doing. There is not any report that we are able to publish unless we take enforcement action and there is an outcome," he said.

The regulator is "very conscious" of the enormous public interest in this case, Steward noted, telling attendees that the FCA will "have to think how it addresses that public interest when it gets to the end of the process" if enforcement action does not proceed.

"At the moment, we are working towards completing the investigation and doing whatever we can to ensure that we fulfil our obligations," he said.

Steward pointed out that the FCA had released public reports about potential enforcement action against Link Fund Solutions for its role in the management operation of the Woodford fund, and noted the regulator is currently in discussions about whether it can agree on a resolution of this case.

FCA 'likely' to seek £306m redress from Link Fund Solutions over Woodford mismanagement

"That is the typical process that we go through before formal proceedings are initiated. It is that the statute requires us to keep this aspect and this part of the process confidential. So there is not a lot more that we can say," he said.

Last month, the FCA made it clear it is "likely" to seek consumer redress of up to £306m on Link Fund Solutions over its failings on the collapse of the former Woodford Equity Income fund, in addition to a £50m penalty fee.

In its most recent update, Link has warned investors that the winding up of the former Woodford Equity Income fund is likely to last into the second half of 2023.