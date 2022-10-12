UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

Chief executive of the Resolution Foundation Torsten Bell said the Bank of England had been put in an “impossible situation”.

Speaking at a Treasury Committee meeting questioning economists on the impact of the recent Mini Budget, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation Torsten Bell described the "impossible situation" the Bank of England has been placed in.

Treasury Committee grills BoE on bond-buying expansion

"Moving to a new macroeconomic environment of higher rates was always going to be really difficult and it was always going to involve tensions," he said. "But we [the UK] are now the test case for ‘can we make it as difficult as possible to travel that transition to a higher rate interest world?', and that is why it has proved so dangerous."

The meeting comes in the wake of both last month's Mini Budget and last night's assertion from BoE governor Andrew Bailey that pension funds have just three days left to fix their liquidity issues before emergency bond buying support is withdrawn.

Chief economist at the Institute for Government Gemma Tatlow explained current divergence in monetary and fiscal policy.

"The monetary policy is trying to dampen down economic activity to get inflation under control, while fiscal policy is putting stimulus into the economy through tax cuts and energy," Tatlow said. "The economy is running at capacity and the Bank of England is trying to bring inflation back under control.

"The aggregate stimulus from fiscal policy is likely to be offset from the Bank of England."

Andrew Bailey warns pension funds they have 'three days' before intervention ends

Bell described this as an "impossible situation" for the UK central bank as it holds both a financial stability and a monetary policy mandate, which has left it in a position where it is "not credible" that the bank would stay out of markets after the temporary intervention comes to an end on Friday if there was "very severe market dysfunction".

"[Bailey] would really like pension funds to have sorted themselves out by Friday and it is also not credible that if we had very severe markets dysfunction the Bank would not step back in," he said.

However, Bell added that if the Bank was "not able to deliver the message it would like on fiscal dominance through its financial stability interventions" and finds itself forced back into the markets, the potential of a 1% rate rise at the next Monetary Policy Committee becomes "materially higher".

Market Movers Blog: Gilt yields soar after BoE confirms end of temporary QE

He also noted some misconceptions around the reaction.

"Some of the blame the governor is getting is missing the point - it is an impossible situation," Bell said. "If you want something to blame the Bank of England for, or the regulators more generally, it is failing to solve some the non-bank regulatory questions, which we knew were out there.

"Lots of us did not spend time talking about this but we have known for a while that we had a big problem with highly leveraged bits of the non-bank sector, which would be exposed to big asset price changes.

"We did not put in place solutions for that."