Treasury Committee grills BoE on bond-buying expansion

MP Mel Stride asked for an update on the interventions from the central bank

This week, the bank said that, along with the maximum purchase rise, it would launch a Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility (TECRF) and extend its daily gilt purchases to include index-linked gilts, which would end on Thursday 10 November.

In the letter, the chair of the Treasury Committee Mel Stride asked the Bank's deputy governor for financial stability Jon Cunliffe for an update on the interventions, and requested they explained to what extent "further action will be required to prevent risks to financial stability".

The committee also asked Cunliffe to explain how the bank decided to launch a new liquidity insurance facility and begin buying index-linked gilts, and why these plans were not included in the original intervention.

Andrew Bailey warns pension funds they have 'three days' before intervention ends

Stride also asked what the "novel risks", if any this policy add and wanted to know why 10 November had been picked as the end date for this emergency intervention.

Earlier today (12 October), the Financial Times reported that the central bank was considering extending the bond-buying scheme, which has since been denied by the bank.

A Bank of England spokesperson said: "As the bank has made clear from the outset, its temporary and targeted purchases of gilts will end on 14 October.

"The governor confirmed this position yesterday, and it has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels. Beyond 14 October, a number of facilities, including the new TECRF, are in place to ease liquidity pressures on LDIs."