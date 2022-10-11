UK unemployment rate falls to lowest levels since 1974

The UK unemployment figure reached 3.5% from June to August 2022, down 0.3 percentage points on the previous quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics found, driven by what it called an increased rate of "economic inactivity".

In the report, the ONS said the levels of people not contributing to the economy increased by 0.6 percentage points, up to 21.7% over the summer. Those aged 50 to 64 years and 16 to 24 years were the main contributors.

The quarterly rise was driven by people economically inactive because due to long-term sickness or because they are students. Numbers of those economically inactive because they are long-term sick increased to a record high.

At the same time, job vacancies dropped by 46,000 to 1.25 million, the steepest decline since 2020 and the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that the unemployment results were "better than forecast" and were more in line with recent US employment data.

She said: "Employment levels are an important forward-looking indicator when it comes to assessing the economy's next move, and these figures offer some hope to the spending power of the UK consumer base.

"However, this can change on a dime, and with the overall number of people unemployed for between six and 12 months increasing in the quarter, we are still facing an uncertain situation."

For those who are in employment though, they are dealing with their wages struggling to keep up with the rate of inflation amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said wages were actually falling by 2.9% once inflation was accounted for.

She said the UK labour market was "starting to show signs of weakness as the post pandemic job boom fades with a shrinking number of available job".

Scholar explained that the strong top line figure had been distorted by the Great Resignation, where many workers exited the labour market after Covid, "shrinking the overall size of the available pool of workers and flattering the unemployment rate".