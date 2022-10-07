IMF director warns of 'fundamental shift' towards uncertainty in global economy

In a speech given yesterday (6 October), Georgieva described a "darkening outlook", explaining that various economic shocks, from the coronavirus to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, had created persistently high inflation and a cost of living crisis.

Georgieva warned that the IMF had downgraded growth projections three times to 3.2% for 2022 and 2.9% for 2023.

"As you will see in our updated World Economic Outlook next week, we will downgrade growth for next year," she said.

"And we will flag that the risks of recession are rising".

The IMF now estimates that countries accounting for about one-third of the world economy will experience at least two consecutive quarters of negative growth in either 2022 or 2023.

"Even when growth is positive, it will feel like a recession because of shrinking real incomes and rising prices," Georgieva said.

She added that the IMF now expects a global output loss of $4tn between today and 2026, equivalent to the size of the German economy.

Continuing problems, such as high energy prices, disruption in China, inflation slowing the US economy and high interest rates reducing investment, were all pinpointed as slowing growth for the global economy in the coming years.

Georgieva said that there was therefore an urgent need to stabilise the global economy, through continuing monetary policy tightening to bring down inflation, deploying targeted fiscal measures to help the vulnerable, and supporting emerging market economies.

From there, she argued for "transformational reforms", looking to digital infrastructure and preparing for food insecurity, while also tackling the climate crisis.