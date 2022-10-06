OPEC oil cut could undo global efforts to bring down price

The intergovernmental organisation outlined plans yesterday (5 October) to try and "enhance the long-term guidance for the oil market" amid the ongoing global uncertainty.

It put forward ten new "proactive and pre-emptive" initiatives, which included cutting the daily oil production by two million barrels a day, starting in November this year.

Oil reserves and production have been under pressure for several months, mainly driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the almost immediate banning of Russian assets, including its oil supply for which the country was a global player.

Retail investors set to drive next wave of alternatives AUM growth

Since then there have been volatile and rising prices, acting as a driver to the climbing rates of inflation.

This move by OPEC aims to target this uncertainty and alleviate it but Jamie Maddock, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said it could actually make the problem worse.

He explained that there has been a globally coordinated, strategic oil reserve release during the energy crisis in an attempt to bring down the price of oil and adding to, but managing, the supply.

This has been led by the US and Maddock said its goal was to "help consumers at a time when inflation has surged and the cost of living has intensified".

Maddock continued that while the operation is ongoing this move from OPEC could undermine those efforts and "could mean that the benefits of this programme are negated if this move is fully implemented".

Energy rationing: The 'winners' from further gas shortages - if any

He said that this was a pressing issue, given upcoming EU embargo on Russian oil and product shipping insurance coming into place next year, which "will likely have an impact on output and thus also hit supply at a time when OPEC is cutting and thus pushing prices higher".

With potentially a double headwind approaching to the already strained oil price, Maddock said one solution regarding the EU ban could be a cap for the price being paid for Russian oil.

"But finding this level and implementing it will be difficult and face headwinds," he added.

"In short, the oil price is likely to remain elevated and volatile for some time to come given the geopolitical issues show no sign of resolving themselves and governments do all they can to lower prices for the end consumer."