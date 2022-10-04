Kwarteng brings forward second fiscal event

From 23 November

James Baxter-Derrington
1 min read
Chair of the Treasury Committee Mel Stride, who has repeatedly called for OBR forecasts, credited the chancellor for the move. Credit: Andrew Parsons/Number 10
Image:

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has brought forward the publication of his medium-term fiscal plan, which will be accompanied by independent forecasts, following his U-turn on the 45% additional tax rate.

This is the second time the event has been shifted, with the chancellor originally saying it would be some time in the new year, before setting the date for 23 November following market turbulence in response to the Mini Budget.

This has now been shifted again, and can expect to see publication of the plan later this month.

Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

Chair of the Treasury Committee Mel Stride, who has repeatedly called for OBR forecasts, credited the chancellor for the move.

Stride said: "I have pressed the chancellor very hard on this and to his credit he has listened. Provided the OBR forecast and new fiscal targets provide reassurance then bringing these forward should calm markets more quickly and reduce the upward pressure on interest rates to the benefit of millions of people up and down the country.

"In particular getting the forecast out ahead of the MPC meeting on 3 November might help to reassure our rate setters that they can go with a smaller base rate increase than would otherwise be the case."

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

The chancellor originally said the release of the fiscal plan would take place some time in the new year, before setting the date for 23 November following market turbulence in response to the Mini Budget | Credit: HM Treasury
