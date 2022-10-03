Bank of England monitoring Credit Suisse as market concern rises - reports

Speculation driven by statement

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner said: "I trust that you are not confusing our day-to-day stock price performance with the strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank.”
The Bank of England is helping to monitor Credit Suisse after an attempt to calm market nerves instead stoked fears.

The move comes following a statement from Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Koerner, who felt the need to send an internal memo reassuring staff of the bank's "strong capital base and liquidity position".

"I know it is not easy to remain focused amid the many stories you read in the media - in particular, given the many factually inaccurate statements being made," he wrote. "That said, I trust that you are not confusing our day-to-day stock price performance with the strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank."

Stock Spotlight: Can Credit Suisse sail through scandal?

He added he was unable to share details of a transformation plan before 27 October, although alluded to the large nature of such plans.

While this had intended to calm internal fears, the result was speculation over the bank's future, with some commentators drawing parallels with Lehman Brothers, while others dismissed the severity of these claims.

As a result, the Prudential Regulation Authority is now working alongside its Swiss counterpart Finma to monitor the financial stability of the bank, according to The Telegraph.

As it currently stands, it is understood that the PRA is satisfied that there have been no major developments, with speculation driven by Koerner's statement.

James Baxter-Derrington
