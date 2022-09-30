De Lisle fund opens new share class in response to currency volatility

VT De Lisle America fund

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The fund is managed by Richard de Lisle, investing in US small- and mid-caps
Image:

The fund is managed by Richard de Lisle, investing in US small- and mid-caps

De Lisle Partners has launched a new share class for its VT De Lisle America fund in response to the strength of the dollar, Investment Week can reveal.

De Lisle said it had launched the new hedged class "to meet demand from new sterling investors looking to reduce the impact of currency fluctuations and exchange rate uncertainty".

The pound has been volatile against the dollar this year, dropping from a high of $1.37 in January of 2022 to a low of $1.03 earlier this week. It currently sits at $1.11.

Treasury Committee calls for OBR forecast to be expedited due to 'continued market uncertainty'

The fund is managed by Richard de Lisle, investing in US small and mid-caps with low price-to-earnings ratios. The fund has returned 490% since launch, compared with 371% from the IA North America sector and 382% from the S&P 500, according to data from Morningstar.

de Lisle said: "The new hedged class for the VT De Lisle America fund has been launched in response to client demand generated by the dollar's recent unprecedented strength.

"It will allow sterling investors to hedge against the dollar and provide a level of protection from currency fluctuations and uncertainty, while investing in the US - which remains the deepest, best performing major market over the long term."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Deep Dive: US small-caps are a 'potential win-win' for investors

Jupiter European Income fund to close due to shrinking assets

More on Currencies

The fund will stop accepting new investments from 21 October 2022
Europe

Jupiter European Income fund to close due to shrinking assets

Manager Greg Herbert departs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 September 2022 • 1 min read
Some analysts say the crisis 'will require a significant monetary policy response'
Currencies

Sterling currency crisis looms: Can the Bank of England steady the ship?

Industry split on sterling outlook

Valeria Martinez
clock 28 September 2022 • 5 min read
Andrew Cole, Pictet
Currencies

Sterling takes a pounding, but is it near its lows?

Undervalued by 26%

Andrew Cole
clock 27 September 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England intervenes with temporary QE to stem sell-off

28 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice: Why move into global equities now?

28 September 2022 • 5 min read
03

Four graphs explaining... UK equities

28 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

AJ Bell's Helena Morrissey to step down as chair over disagreement on CEO Andy Bell's role

27 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

Emergency interest rate hike: 'Overreaction' or too little too late?

26 September 2022 • 4 min read
06

Jupiter's Buxton blames 'ESG zeitgeist' for energy crisis over Putin

27 September 2022 • 3 min read
04 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Select 2022

Register now
Trustpilot