De Lisle fund opens new share class in response to currency volatility

The fund is managed by Richard de Lisle, investing in US small- and mid-caps

De Lisle said it had launched the new hedged class "to meet demand from new sterling investors looking to reduce the impact of currency fluctuations and exchange rate uncertainty".

The pound has been volatile against the dollar this year, dropping from a high of $1.37 in January of 2022 to a low of $1.03 earlier this week. It currently sits at $1.11.

The fund is managed by Richard de Lisle, investing in US small and mid-caps with low price-to-earnings ratios. The fund has returned 490% since launch, compared with 371% from the IA North America sector and 382% from the S&P 500, according to data from Morningstar.

de Lisle said: "The new hedged class for the VT De Lisle America fund has been launched in response to client demand generated by the dollar's recent unprecedented strength.

"It will allow sterling investors to hedge against the dollar and provide a level of protection from currency fluctuations and uncertainty, while investing in the US - which remains the deepest, best performing major market over the long term."