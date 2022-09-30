The new ESG analysts team will report to Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The new dedicated team of ESG analysts will help identify ESG risks and investment opportunities for HL clients through share and fund research updates, as well as providing specialist insight to HL Multi-Manager and Select fund managers.

Reporting to Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research, the team will be led by Dominic Rowles, investing sector specialist within the fund research team, joined by HL graduate trainee Tara Clee, who specialises in policy and horizon scanning, and Laura Hoy, who joins from the equity research team.

The team will oversee the platform's ESG analysis processes, which leverage insights from the proprietary fund group ESG dashboard, with ESG data provided by Sustainalytics and third-party research.

The platform is also introducing an ESG exclusions list for all HL Select funds and segregated mandates held within HL Multi-Manager funds, where HL directly manages the assets.

"We can now commit to avoiding controversial weapons, persistent UN Global Compact violators and companies that generate significant revenues from thermal coal or oil sands, in any portfolios where we have direct control over the investments," said Rowles.

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at HL, said: "We want to help our clients invest in sustainable businesses - businesses that are not going to fall foul of regulation, government policy or dwindling consumer demand because of the way they operate. Sustainable businesses are more likely to have sustainable revenues, profits and dividends."

According to new ESG requirements, all fund groups must be signed up to the UNPRI before their funds are considered for a HLAM investment solution, including but not limited to the Wealth Shortlist, Foundation Portfolios and ABC Funds for Workplace.

To be considered for the Wealth Shortlist, all funds must have also publicly pledged to net zero by 2050, track at least scope 1 and 2 emissions and be working towards creating a robust transition plan to support this pledge.

Those that have not set a decarbonisation target will face divestment after a two-year engagement period should they not comply, the firm said.

Hargreaves Lansdown has also beefed up its requirements of the fund houses it invests with to ensure "they are doing all they can to adapt to and mitigate the climate threat we are facing", Rowles said.

Analysts will determine if the third-party fund manager is both aware of the risks posed by ESG issues and is managing these risks effectively in their portfolio. They will gather insight on how effectively fund managers integrate ESG, which will be factored into analysts' decision-making for fund selection.

This includes HL's commitment to the ACT initiative - action, transparency, challenge. The initiative aims to help foster transparency regarding corporate culture, diversity, equality and inclusion within the investment management industry.

As part of this initiative, HL will be incorporating the ACT Framework into the due diligence scoring criteria and proprietary ESG fund house ratings.

The firm has also doubled down on its commitment to responsible investment with a significant investment in ESG data, which Rowles said that, in time, will allow them to offer "unrivalled investment insights to clients".