Two synthetic sterling LIBOR settings to end in March 2023

3-month to continue for ‘limited period’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Synthetic yen LIBOR will cease permanently at end-2022, as has been previously detailed.
Image:

Synthetic yen LIBOR will cease permanently at end-2022, as has been previously detailed.

Two synthetic sterling LIBOR measures will cease to exist following 31 March 2023, with synthetic yen LIBOR due to come to an end this year.

Following market consultation, the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that it would bring the use of one month and six month synthetic sterling LIBOR to an end after its final publication on 31 March 2023.

Feedback from the consultation found the majority of respondents were either positive or neutral on the opinion that these settings could cease in an orderly fashion by this date.

FCA reasserts need to transition from LIBOR as end-date approaches

However, 3-month synthetic sterling LIBOR is likely to continue for a "limited period" past this date owing to mixed opinions, but the FCA asserted market participants should be "preparing for its cessation in due course".

Issuers and holders of outstanding bonds referencing sterling LIBOR will need to agree to convert these to "fair alternative rates".

Synthetic yen LIBOR will cease permanently at end-2022, as has been previously detailed.

The prospects of US dollar LIBOR remain less certain, although the regulator sought opinions on June 2023 as an end point.

It is currently assessing feedback on this termination date and will respond late in the autumn.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Aligning sustainable investing with investors' preferences would boost assets

Richard Colwell retires after more than three decades in the City

More on Regulation

Jurijs Borovojs is CTO of Transact365
Regulation

FCA needs to work with payment service providers to address financial fraud

Key focus

Jurijs Borovojs
clock 29 September 2022 • 3 min read
Three conditions that were necessary to allow the deal to go ahead have not been and are unlikely to be satisfied,.
Companies

Link Group takeover deal collapses on FCA Woodford conditions

Three unsatisfied conditions

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 23 September 2022 • 2 min read
The Growth Plan was delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on 23 September 2022. Credit: HM Treasury
ESG

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor unveils 'growth plan' to accelerate infrastructure development

Lifting onshore wind ban

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 September 2022 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England intervenes with temporary QE to stem sell-off

28 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
03

Thirteen key takeaways from Mini Budget 2022

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
04

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor scraps 45% top rate of income tax for high earners

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Why move into global equities now?

28 September 2022 • 5 min read
06

Four graphs explaining... UK equities

28 September 2022 • 3 min read
04 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Select 2022

Register now
Trustpilot