Two synthetic sterling LIBOR settings to end in March 2023

Synthetic yen LIBOR will cease permanently at end-2022, as has been previously detailed.

Following market consultation, the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that it would bring the use of one month and six month synthetic sterling LIBOR to an end after its final publication on 31 March 2023.

Feedback from the consultation found the majority of respondents were either positive or neutral on the opinion that these settings could cease in an orderly fashion by this date.

FCA reasserts need to transition from LIBOR as end-date approaches

However, 3-month synthetic sterling LIBOR is likely to continue for a "limited period" past this date owing to mixed opinions, but the FCA asserted market participants should be "preparing for its cessation in due course".

Issuers and holders of outstanding bonds referencing sterling LIBOR will need to agree to convert these to "fair alternative rates".

The prospects of US dollar LIBOR remain less certain, although the regulator sought opinions on June 2023 as an end point.

It is currently assessing feedback on this termination date and will respond late in the autumn.