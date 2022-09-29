Harmony Energy Income eyes £130m capital raise to fund project pipeline

The maximum amount to be raised under the placing is £130m, which would fund the acquisition and build out of three new projects | Credit: Open Energi

The £244m trust will issue up to 130 million new C shares at an issue price of 100p per share to fund its pipeline of 2-hour duration battery energy storage systems projects, which will be acquired under the company's right of first refusal arrangements put in place on its IPO.

"The next three projects will shortly be ready for acquisition, against a strong backdrop for BESS, both in terms of the need for energy storage and the revenue profile," said chair Norman Crighton.

"Whilst recognising the current challenging economic and market backdrop, we believe it to be beneficial for the company, with our shareholders' support, to take advantage of its exclusive rights over Harmony Energy's pipeline as envisaged at IPO and continue to build on the positive momentum."

Chrysalis misses £125m capital raise target

The company said that "certain" senior principals of Harmony Energy, the investment adviser and their associates have confirmed that they will collectively subscribe for new C Shares in the placing equating to £1m.

Paul Mason, managing director of the investment adviser, said: "Proceeds from this capital raise will be allocated to up to three identified BESS projects which are subject to the company's exclusive right of first refusal and which are expected to commence operations during 2024."

"Continuing the momentum of building out new BESS projects will position the company well to capture the prevailing positive revenue opportunities, while also providing the much needed energy storage infrastructure to support the deployment of solar and wind projects."

Since its IPO in November 2021, the trust's net asset value has grown 20%, according to Morningstar data. Since launch, the company's share price has gained 7.8%.