Evelyn Partners expands investment management team

Evelyn Partners has hired Jonathan Badcoe as investment manager, expanding its team.

Badcoe comes from Investec, where he spent more than a decade, most recently as investment director.

In that role, he was responsible for managing multi-asset portfolios for high net worth clients and trusts, as well as charity and corporate mandates. He was also a member of the ESG investment team.

EdenTree IM launches green infrastructure fund

Sam Coppin, managing partner at Evelyn Partners, said: "We are delighted to have Jonathan join our investment advisory team as we look to build on our growing market share in this space.

"Jonathan has significant private client experience across discretionary and advisory mandates, and he joins us at an exciting time for the business with the launch of our new combined, client propositions." 

Badcoe added: "Recent market events continue to highlight the importance of good advice tailored to individual circumstances. I am looking forward to working, together with my new colleagues, to help clients old and new navigate through these challenging times and achieve their financial goals."

