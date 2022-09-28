EdenTree IM launches green infrastructure fund

Holdings in the EdenTree Green Infrastructure fund (GIF) will include companies responding to environmental challenges such as climate change through investment in areas including alternative energy, energy storage and the circular economy, as well as companies providing solutions to wider societal challenges.

The strategy will provide exposure to distinct characteristics of the infrastructure asset class, including inflation-linked income streams, and a favourable risk and return profile with low correlation to stock and bond markets, the firm said.

Tommy Kristoffersen, the fund's manager, is a member of the multi-asset and European equities teams at EdenTree, which currently manages around £1.7bn. The group manages a pool of about £100m of assets explicitly related to green infrastructure.

Kristoffersen said: "We believe this fund will be the first of its kind in the market and is the result of decades of responsible and sustainable expertise at EdenTree combined with a unique market opportunity.

"There is a gap in the market for investments with this level of ESG integration and focus, and the appetite for this type of product has grown immensely in recent years."

Charlie Thomas, chief investment officer at EdenTree, added: "This is a highly innovative investment vehicle that meets increasing demand for access to real assets that contribute to a greener, more sustainable economy delivered by companies with a track record of responsible and ethical excellence."

The fund's B share class has an annual management charge of 0.75%.