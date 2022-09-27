WisdomTree launches Global Automotive Innovators ETF

The ninth ETF in WisdomTree’s thematic equity range, WCAR will list on London Stock Exchange on 28 September, with a total expense ratio of 0.45%.

WisdomTree Global Automotive Innovators UCITS ETF (WCAR) will track the WisdomTree Berylls LeanVal Global Automotive Innovators NTR index, which has been developed alongside Berylls Strategy Advisors and LeanVal Research.

Constituents are screened for financial strength alongside WisdomTree's ESG criteria and must contribute to one of four megatrends: connectivity, autonomous driving; shared mobility and electrification.

Global head of research at WisdomTree Christopher Gannatti said: "The automotive and mobility industry is moving from a traditional ecosystem to an extended multimodal ecosystem leveraging new technologies and attempting to decarbonise transportation services.

"This will be a driving force of further investments and ultimately transforming the industry. This has created a clear gap for an ETF providing diversified geographic and sector exposure, covering companies that are relevant today and identified the companies that stand to benefit the most from the further proliferation of the theme and are poised to grow with it."