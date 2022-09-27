WisdomTree launches Global Automotive Innovators ETF

Future auto leaders

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The ninth ETF in WisdomTree’s thematic equity range, WCAR will list on London Stock Exchange on 28 September, with a total expense ratio of 0.45%.
Image:

The ninth ETF in WisdomTree’s thematic equity range, WCAR will list on London Stock Exchange on 28 September, with a total expense ratio of 0.45%.

WisdomTree has launched an ETF offering investors access to companies across the future automotive and mobility industries.

WisdomTree Global Automotive Innovators UCITS ETF (WCAR) will track the WisdomTree Berylls LeanVal Global Automotive Innovators NTR index, which has been developed alongside Berylls Strategy Advisors and LeanVal Research.

Constituents are screened for financial strength alongside WisdomTree's ESG criteria and must contribute to one of four megatrends: connectivity, autonomous driving; shared mobility and electrification.

KraneShares lists electric vehicle ETF on London Stock Exchange

The ninth ETF in WisdomTree's thematic equity range, WCAR will list on London Stock Exchange on 28 September, with a total expense ratio of 0.45%.

Global head of research at WisdomTree Christopher Gannatti said: "The automotive and mobility industry is moving from a traditional ecosystem to an extended multimodal ecosystem leveraging new technologies and attempting to decarbonise transportation services.

"This will be a driving force of further investments and ultimately transforming the industry. This has created a clear gap for an ETF providing diversified geographic and sector exposure, covering companies that are relevant today and identified the companies that stand to benefit the most from the further proliferation of the theme and are poised to grow with it."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Aligning sustainable investing with investors' preferences would boost assets

Richard Colwell retires after more than three decades in the City

More on ETFs

Partner insight: Why we believe cyber security is indispensable in growth portfolios
Investment

Partner insight: Why we believe cyber security is indispensable in growth portfolios

In this infographic presentation, LGIM explains why the cyber security industry is only going to grow

LGIM
clock 26 September 2022 • 1 min read
The dominant player in the Irish ETF market is BlackRock, which controls 61% of ETF AUM in the country
ETFs

IMF warns of concentration of liquidity providers in ETF market

Ireland holds 60% of European ETF AUM

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 September 2022 • 2 min read
Nearly 26% of ETFs in the report are ESG ETFs, classified as Article 8 or Article 9 products
ETFs

European ETF growth outpaces UCITS over the past decade

ETF AUM falls

Investment Week
clock 21 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

Thirteen key takeaways from Mini Budget 2022

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
03

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor scraps 45% top rate of income tax for high earners

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
05

AJ Bell's Helena Morrissey to step down as chair over disagreement on CEO Andy Bell's role

27 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Emergency interest rate hike: 'Overreaction' or too little too late?

26 September 2022 • 4 min read
04 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Select 2022

Register now
Trustpilot