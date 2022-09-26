BoE governor Andrew Bailey said that it "will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary”

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said that it will not "hesitate to change interest rates as necessary", while stating that there would not be an emergency Monetary Policy Committee meeting to change rates.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said he will lay out a Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on 23 November, as markets have been calling for the government or the BoE to take action to prevent further economic turmoil.

The Treasury said that Kwarteng will reveal a fiscal plan which will "set out further details on the government's fiscal rules, including ensuring that debt falls as a share of GDP in the medium-term".

One of the Treasury's four headline fiscal rules requires debt to be on course to fall as a proportion of GDP by the end of the current spending review period in April 2025.

However, since Kwarteng's tax cuts are set to result in a rise in debt, it has been expected that the government would push back the timescale for achieving the target.

According to data from Refinitiv IFR Markets, yields on benchmark 10-year gilts rose from 0.97% at the beginning of this year to 2.8% at the end of August. This month they had risen to 3.14% at the end of 16 September and 3.5% at the end of 22 September, the day before the Chancellor's Mini Budget.

By the close of last Friday, yields had spiked to 3.8% and this morning pushed up further - breaching the 4% barrier to stand at 4.1% by 9:30am today and rose further to 4.28% by 5:15pm this afternoon.

The Treasury also confirmed that an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast has been requested for 23 November, after the government was previously criticised for holding the Mini Budget without an independent economic forecast.

This will then be followed by a budget in the spring, with another OBR forecast.

The statement also confirmed that the Treasury would not hold a new spending review, meaning that budgets for government departments will not be adjusted for rising inflation. This had been said by chief secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp over the weekend.

Meanwhile, it was announced that cabinet minister will set out further ‘supply-side' policy measures throughout the next two months, such as changes to "the planning system, business regulations, childcare, immigration, agricultural productivity, and digital infrastructure".

This will include Kwarteng's promise to reform regulation around the financial system in October.