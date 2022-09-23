Mini Budget triggers plunging pound and massive gilt sell-off

The pound coming close to the all time low of $1.054 in February 1985.

The briefly pound fell to $1.0995 in the hours after the chancellor's speech, edging closer to the currency's all time low of $1.054 in February 1985.

Meanwhile, major concerns around debt sustainability have triggered a sell-off in the gilt market, with five-year gilt yields rising almost half a percentage point to 4.05%, the biggest single-day rise since 1991.

This was accompanied with the daily rise in ten-year yields since 1998, and the biggest daily rise in two-year lending since 2009.

Following the Mini Budget, the Debt Management Office said that it was raising its Net Financing Requirement for this year by £72.4bn to £234.1bn, to cover the cost of the unfunded tax cuts.

It said this would be financed by £62.4bn in additional gilt sales and £10bn additional net sales of Treasury bills.

The FTSE 100 bottomed out at 2.41% today, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 reached a low of 2.45%.

The markets are also betting that the chancellor's fiscal easing will push the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy more forcefully, now indicating a 50% chance the central bank will hike rates by 100 basis points in November.

Emma Mogford, manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income fund, said: "I suspect markets will worry that these tax cuts will keep demand for goods high, boosting inflation and hence putting upward pressure on interest rates. That is bad news for companies with lots of debt."

Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, added: "Far from soothing concerns over the outlook for the UK economy, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's economic plan for the UK has sent the pound plunging. The announcement of the largest tax cuts since 1972 to boost growth and stave off a recession that has already started, has triggered a crash in the pound and the bond market.

"The selloff in UK assets reflects the sheer panic as the new government's stimulus package will not only grow an already sizeable debt burden, potentially to unmanageable levels but will also add to inflationary pressures.

"It is difficult to see how the pound can recover from here. Investors are pulling out of UK assets rapidly and who can blame them? Drawing comparisons historically, the last big tax giveaway in 1972 resulted in rampant inflation, unmanageable debt, and an IMF bailout. Suddenly pound parity with the USD does not look so unlikely."

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: "The decision not to present an independent health check on how well the country is placed to fund all this extra borrowing and all these headline grabbing giveaways has sent London markets and sterling tumbling. The pound has fallen to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 as big questions are asked about how expensive this gamble might really be."