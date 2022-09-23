UK consumer confidence plummets to record low in September

The largest fall was in personal finances over the next year, which was down 9 points

The consumer confidence index dropped five points to -49 this month, according to research group GfK.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a small rise to -42 this month, after the announcement of the £150bn energy package announced by the government.

The index, which makes interviews in the first two weeks of each month, saw record low scores in four of five of the questions asked.

The largest falls were in personal finances over the next year, which was down 9 points, and confidence in the economy over the next year, which was down eight points.

The major purchase index, which measures confidence in buying big ticket items, remained stable at -38, though this is still 32 points lower than this time last year.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: "Consumers are buckling under the pressure of the UK's growing cost-of-living crisis driven by rapidly rising food prices, domestic fuel bills and mortgage payments.

"They are asking themselves when and how the situation will improve. Today's mini-budget, and the longer-term agenda to drive the economy and help rebalance household finances, will be the first major opportunity to deliver that improvement. It will also be a major test for the popularity of Liz Truss's new Government."