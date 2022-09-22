Study finds lack of female angel investors is hurting UK entrepreneurship

Women make up just 14% of the UK's angel investors.
Women make up just 14% of the UK's angel investors.

Female investors are currently the minority of the UK's angel investors, which has a direct impact on the country's entrepreneurship growth, a new study finds.

The Women Angel Insights report produced by the UK Business Angels Association (UKBAA) and Beauhurst has found a striking disparity between the number of male and female angel investors, and the negative impacts of this.

An angel investor is a person who provides capital for a business or businesses start-up typically in exchange for convertible debt or ownership equity.

The study found that out of 36,800 of these investors in the UK, only 14% were women.

Female FTSE 100 directors paid 74% less than men

This had a knock-on effect because almost 25% of companies backed by female angels, were female-founded. This compares to the 19% of female-founded companies backed by the angel community overall. So, with a lack of female investors female founded companies tended to get less support.

Jenny Tooth, the executive chair of the UK Business Angels Association, said: "This report shows that female angel investors are a vital source of equity and support to building and scaling up new businesses and have made a fantastic contribution to our economy over the past 10 years. 

"Representing only 14% of total investment at present, we need to at least double the current pool of women angel investors."

Over £2bn has been invested in UK companies via deals involving female angel investors over the last ten years, with with FinTech, AI, AdTech, EdTech and eHealth the most popular areas for investment.

