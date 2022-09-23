Investment Week reveals winners of Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

The winners were announced at an in-person awards ceremony in London on 22 September.

Building on their proud 16-year history, these awards are intended to honour portfolio managers, fund providers, research & ratings teams, service providers and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.

These awards have taken on an even greater significance in recent years in identifying groups and individuals who are leading the way in this space.

In particular, our judges this year were looking at developments at product, team or company level and how entries were responding to the demands of a rapidly changing part of the industry.

Judging process

Groups had to submit an entry to be considered for the awards and entries were judged by a panel of sustainable investing experts drawn from across the industry. You can view the judging panel here.

Depending on the category, award entrants had to provide detailed information to the judging panel to demonstrate their strengths in areas including: three-year performance track record and meeting their sustainable objectives; how they incorporate sustainability considerations into their investment processes; team structure and support; meeting investor needs; wider global impact; client communications and reporting; examples of effective engagement; thought leadership; incorporating new ideas and innovation; and taking the lead on wider industry initiatives.

This year we were pleased to announce a number of new categories including: Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative; Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund; Best Sustainable European Equity Fund; Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund; Best Sustainable Specialist Fund; Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative; and Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year.

We also presented awards for Most Innovative Sustainable Fund and ETF Launches of the Year and honoured the Best Sustainable Fund Management Groups of the Year.

Our first Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year Award was presented to Iancu Daramus from Fulcrum Asset Management. The judges wanted to reward a committed sustainability advocate with strong credentials, who has not been afraid to take on new challenges during his shift from industry outsider to insider. His work is increasingly a lynchpin resource for others in the industry.

Finally, the accolade for Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry was awarded to Elizabeth Haigh from Rathbone Greenbank Investments. The judges wanted to honour her fantastic career over thirty years dedicated to championing ethical and sustainable investing. The judges were impressed with her "wealth of firsts", including developing the first UK bespoke Ethical Portfolio Service for private clients and the UK's first ethical VCT. Notably, she has been key to shaping Rathbones' work in this area, joining the group in 1997 as co-founder of the Ethical Investment Team, and leading the founding of Greenbank in 2004.

For more information on the awards and to see the shortlists, visit the website here.

Winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper

Winner: J O Hambro Capital Management / Regnan - How companies fail at diversity - and why investors should care

Highly commended: Lombard Odier Investment Managers - Designing temperature alignment metrics to invest in net zero: an empirical illustration of best practices

Highly commended: Util - Putting ESG to the test: Measuring the SDG impact of ESG versus non-ESG funds



Best Sustainable Investment Research Team

Winner: Sustainable Investment Research, Strategy & Stewardship (SIRSS), Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Highly commended: Rathbone Greenbank Investments



Best Sustainable Investment Research and Ratings Provider

Winner: Util

Highly commended: Morningstar Sustainalytics



Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative

Winner: Arvella Investments and Fulcrum Asset Management - ESG for Investors

Highly commended: Pacific Asset Management - www.enlightenESG.com



Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative

Winner: Revere: a Partnership between Palladium and UK National Parks



Best Sustainable Portfolio Range

Winner: EQ Future Leaders portfolios



Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/DFM Group

Winner: Tribe Impact Capital

Highly commended: EQ Investors



Best Sustainable Investment Support Services Provider

Winner: Morningstar Sustainalytics - Stewardship Services





Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund

Winner: CT Responsible Global Equity Fund

Highly commended: Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities Fund



Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund

Winner: Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity Fund



Best Sustainable European Equity Fund

Winner: Nordea 1 - European Stars Equity Fund



Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund

Winner: Wellington Emerging Market Development Fund



Best Sustainable Specialist Fund

Winner: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc



Best Sustainable Bond Fund

Winner: RobecoSAM Global SDG Credits Fund



Best Impact Equity Fund

Winner: Wellington Global Impact Fund

Highly commended: Montanaro Better World Fund



Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund

Winner: Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified Fund



Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund

Winner: Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities Fund

Highly commended: Ninety One Global Environment Fund



Best Sustainable Fund Range

Winner: Nordea Asset Management ESG STARS Funds



Most Innovative Sustainable Fund Launch

Winner: Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company



Most Innovative Sustainable ETF Launch

Winner: L&G Hydrogen UCITS ETF



Best Sustainable Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM over £50bn)

Winner: AllianceBernstein



Best Sustainable Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)

Winner: Impax Asset Management

Highly commended: Liontrust





Special Awards

Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year

Winner: Iancu Daramus, Fulcrum Asset Management



Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry

Winner: Elizabeth Haigh, Rathbone Greenbank Investments