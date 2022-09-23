Investment Week reveals winners of Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

Ceremony on 22 September

clock • 5 min read
Investment Week reveals winners of Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

Investment Week is pleased to congratulate the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards 2022, in association with Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

The winners were announced at an in-person awards ceremony in London on 22 September. 

Building on their proud 16-year history, these awards are intended to honour portfolio managers, fund providers, research & ratings teams, service providers and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing. 

These awards have taken on an even greater significance in recent years in identifying groups and individuals who are leading the way in this space.

In particular, our judges this year were looking at developments at product, team or company level and how entries were responding to the demands of a rapidly changing part of the industry.

Judging process

Groups had to submit an entry to be considered for the awards and entries were judged by a panel of sustainable investing experts drawn from across the industry. You can view the judging panel here

Depending on the category, award entrants had to provide detailed information to the judging panel to demonstrate their strengths in areas including: three-year performance track record and meeting their sustainable objectives; how they incorporate sustainability considerations into their investment processes; team structure and support; meeting investor needs; wider global impact; client communications and reporting; examples of effective engagement; thought leadership; incorporating new ideas and innovation; and taking the lead on wider industry initiatives. 

This year we were pleased to announce a number of new categories including: Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative; Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund; Best Sustainable European Equity Fund; Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund; Best Sustainable Specialist Fund; Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative; and Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year. 

We also presented awards for Most Innovative Sustainable Fund and ETF Launches of the Year and honoured the Best Sustainable Fund Management Groups of the Year.

Our first Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year Award was presented to Iancu Daramus from Fulcrum Asset Management. The judges wanted to reward a committed sustainability advocate with strong credentials, who has not been afraid to take on new challenges during his shift from industry outsider to insider. His work is increasingly a lynchpin resource for others in the industry.

Finally, the accolade for Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry was awarded to Elizabeth Haigh from Rathbone Greenbank Investments. The judges wanted to honour her fantastic career over thirty years dedicated to championing ethical and sustainable investing. The judges were impressed with her "wealth of firsts", including developing the first UK bespoke Ethical Portfolio Service for private clients and the UK's first ethical VCT. Notably, she has been key to shaping Rathbones' work in this area, joining the group in 1997 as co-founder of the Ethical Investment Team, and leading the founding of Greenbank in 2004. 

For more information on the awards and to see the shortlists, visit the website here

Winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards 2022    

Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper

Winner: J O Hambro Capital Management / Regnan - How companies fail at diversity - and why investors should care

Highly commended: Lombard Odier Investment Managers - Designing temperature alignment metrics to invest in net zero: an empirical illustration of best practices

Highly commended: Util - Putting ESG to the test: Measuring the SDG impact of ESG versus non-ESG funds
 

Best Sustainable Investment Research Team     

Winner: Sustainable Investment Research, Strategy & Stewardship (SIRSS), Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Highly commended: Rathbone Greenbank Investments
   

Best Sustainable Investment Research and Ratings Provider     

Winner: Util

Highly commended: Morningstar Sustainalytics
    

Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative    

Winner: Arvella Investments and Fulcrum Asset Management - ESG for Investors 

Highly commended: Pacific Asset Management - www.enlightenESG.com
    

Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative    

Winner: Revere: a Partnership between Palladium and UK National Parks 
    

Best Sustainable Portfolio Range    

Winner: EQ Future Leaders portfolios
    

Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/DFM Group    

Winner: Tribe Impact Capital

Highly commended: EQ Investors
    

Best Sustainable Investment Support Services Provider    

Winner: Morningstar Sustainalytics - Stewardship Services
    
  
Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund    

Winner: CT Responsible Global Equity Fund

Highly commended: Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities Fund
    

Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund     

Winner: Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity Fund 
    

Best Sustainable European Equity Fund     

Winner: Nordea 1 - European Stars Equity Fund
    

Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund    

Winner: Wellington Emerging Market Development Fund 
    

Best Sustainable Specialist Fund     

Winner: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 
    

Best Sustainable Bond Fund    

Winner: RobecoSAM Global SDG Credits Fund
    

Best Impact Equity Fund  

Winner: Wellington Global Impact Fund

Highly commended: Montanaro Better World Fund
    

Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund     

Winner: Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified Fund
    

Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund    

Winner: Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities Fund

Highly commended: Ninety One Global Environment Fund 
    

Best Sustainable Fund Range     

Winner: Nordea Asset Management ESG STARS Funds
        

Most Innovative Sustainable Fund Launch    

Winner: Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company
    

Most Innovative Sustainable ETF Launch    

Winner: L&G Hydrogen UCITS ETF
        

Best Sustainable Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM over £50bn)

Winner: AllianceBernstein
    

Best Sustainable Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)    

Winner: Impax Asset Management

Highly commended: Liontrust


    
Special Awards    

Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year    

Winner: Iancu Daramus, Fulcrum Asset Management
   

Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry     

Winner: Elizabeth Haigh, Rathbone Greenbank Investments

Related Topics

More on Industry

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act contains a host of clean energy and health initiatives, paid for by higher corporate taxes and stricter enforcement of the tax code.
ESG

Deep Dive: Global ESG equities set to benefit from energy transition drive

Climate solutions take centre stage

Valeria Martinez
clock 23 September 2022 • 4 min read
The Growth Plan was delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on 23 September 2022. Credit: HM Treasury
ESG

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor unveils 'growth plan' to accelerate infrastructure development

Lifting onshore wind ban

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 September 2022 • 6 min read
Mini Budget 22: Government to cover environmental costs in energy support plan
ESG

Mini Budget 22: Government to cover environmental costs in energy support plan

£2,500 energy price cap

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 23 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
03

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor scraps 45% top rate of income tax for high earners

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25%

22 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Key Takeaways From PIMCO's ESG Investing Report

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
27 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Alternatives Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot