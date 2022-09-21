Kleinwort Hambros launches new real asset fund

Moorea Real Asset fund

New fund will only be available to existing Kleinwort Hambros clients
New fund will only be available to existing Kleinwort Hambros clients

Kleinwort Hambros has launched a new Moorea Real Asset fund, investing in global infrastructure and specialist property.

The new fund is part of Societe Generale's Moorea fund range and will only be available to Kleinwort Hambros' clients.

The pooled investment vehicle is positioned as a "diversification from risk assets such as equities", according to the release.

Private finance role neglected in road to net zero

It said with real assets "[the] cash flows produced are often not as sensitive to short-term economic factors, and reasonable sensitivity to inflation.

"The fund may provide an attractive income stream and generate steady returns through attractive yields."

On the infrastructure side the assets being invested are involved in electricity generation, energy storage and efficiency, smart grids, waste-to-energy and digital infrastructure. On the real assets portion it will invest across a range of structures, including hospitals, schools, government buildings, affordable housing, care homes and logistics warehouses.

Paul Hookway, the manager appointed to the Moorea Real Asset fund, said he was: "We are delighted to have launched this new fund targeting infrastructure at the heart of everyday society, as well as aiding the UK's long-term development goals."

He explained that these types of assets are usually harder to gain wider access to due to the complexity in the underlying ownership structures and limited liquidity.

Hookway said: "We believe this vehicle will deliver sustainable returns over time at acceptable levels of liquidity with sufficient diversification in the underlying assets."

