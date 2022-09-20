Treasury Committee seeks 'vital' forecast assurance from chancellor

Reports of no planned forecast

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Image:

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

Chair of the Treasury Committee Mel Stride has written to newly appointed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to seek assurance that an OBR forecast will be published alongside Friday’s Emergency Budget.

The request comes following reports that Friday's (23 September) announcement will be a "fiscal statement" rather than a Budget and no plans have been drawn up to ask the Office for Budget Responsibility to produce a forecast.

As such, Stride wrote to the chancellor to confirm Kwarteng would honour his predecessor Nadhim Zahawi's commitment to publishing an OBR forecast alongside the statement.

Kwasi Kwarteng ousts the Treasury's most senior civil servant

Commenting on his correspondence, Stride described the forecasts as a "vital indicator of the health of the nation's finances", which provide "reassurance and confidence to international markets and investors".

"There has been a deterioration in our economic outlook since the last OBR forecast in March," he explained. "There have been significant fiscal interventions since then and we are told there will be further significant interventions including major permanent tax cuts to be announced on Friday. Under these circumstances, it is vital that an independent OBR forecast is provided."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

J Stern & Co launches emerging market credit fund

Newton IM appoints new head of equity income as Ilga Haubelt leaves portfolio management

More on UK

As European gas prices continue to rise, Fitch Ratings has predicted that reliance on coal-powered energy generation will increase over 2022-2025.
ESG

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis persists

Metals cut on growth revisions

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
UK retail sales declined by 1.6% in August
Economics

UK retail sales slump more sharply than expected in August

1.6% decline

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 September 2022 • 2 min read
David Malpass, World Bank Group president, was particularly concerned of the impact on emerging markets.
Global

World Bank warns rising rates threaten global recession

Financial crises loom in emerging markets

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

14 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Thirteen Article 9 funds hold fast fashion brands under government investigation

14 September 2022 • 6 min read
03

Ex-Woodford director's firm no longer holds FCA approval

15 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Woodford redress: 'What has the FCA been doing for three years?'

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

15 September 2022 • 5 min read
06

'A short calm before the storm resumes': BoE likely to maintain pressure despite inflation dip

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
22 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot