Treasury Committee seeks 'vital' forecast assurance from chancellor

The request comes following reports that Friday's (23 September) announcement will be a "fiscal statement" rather than a Budget and no plans have been drawn up to ask the Office for Budget Responsibility to produce a forecast.

As such, Stride wrote to the chancellor to confirm Kwarteng would honour his predecessor Nadhim Zahawi's commitment to publishing an OBR forecast alongside the statement.

Kwasi Kwarteng ousts the Treasury's most senior civil servant

Commenting on his correspondence, Stride described the forecasts as a "vital indicator of the health of the nation's finances", which provide "reassurance and confidence to international markets and investors".

"There has been a deterioration in our economic outlook since the last OBR forecast in March," he explained. "There have been significant fiscal interventions since then and we are told there will be further significant interventions including major permanent tax cuts to be announced on Friday. Under these circumstances, it is vital that an independent OBR forecast is provided."