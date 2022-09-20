Allianz GI's Matthew Tillett resurfaces at Premier Miton as Andrew Jackson retires

Tillett will join the group in October but work alongside Jackson for the remainder of the year to ensure a smooth transition for clients.

He comes from Allianz Global Investors, where he was lead portfolio manager on the group's UK Listed Opportunities strategy and on Brunner investment trust, which he stepped down from in July this year.

Tillett joined the firm on its graduate program in 2006 and moved to portfolio management as part of the UK equity team in 2008. He took full responsibility of Brunner in May 2020 following Lucy Macdonald's departure from AllianzGI after nearly 20 years.

Premier Miton UK Value Opportunities has returned 50% since Jackson took over management in July 2016 to 19 September, outperforming both the IA UK All Companies sector and the FTSE All-Share, which have delivered 36% and 40% respectively over the same period, according to FE fundinfo data.

Jackson boasts a 35-year career, six of which were spent at Premier Miton Prior to he worked at Ecclesiastical Investment Management as fund manager of the Ecclesiastical UK Equity Growth fund.

Commenting on his departure, Jackson said: "It has been a privilege to have managed the Premier Miton UK Value Opportunities Fund for the last six years. I am also delighted that Matthew has been appointed as the new manager of the fund and I wish him and Premier Miton every success in the future."

Tillett added: "I am excited to join Premier Miton as manager of the UK Value Opportunities fund. I believe my investment approach, which combines value investing principles with a contrarian mindset and an all-cap investment universe, is particularly well suited to the Premier Miton investment culture. I am very much looking forward to joining the company's impressive and successful UK equities team.

"Even amid current macroeconomic and inflationary challenges, the UK is, and I believe will continue to be, an exceptional market in which active value investing can deliver superior returns to investors."

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors, said: "The Premier Miton UK Value Opportunities fund has produced impressive returns with Andy at its helm. We thank him for everything that he has done for Premier Miton Investors and for the time and commitment he has given to deliver strong long-term investment performance for our clients. At the same time, we look forward to working with Matthew over the transition period and as fund manager from October."