Fidelity International launches Sustainable Biodiversity fund

Managed by Velislava Dimitrova, the Fidelity Funds - Sustainable Biodiversity fund will aim to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in the value chain of companies involved in providing solutions to reduce biodiversity loss.

The fund will invest in biodiversity ‘best-in-class' companies, which the firm defined as those which are either market-leading in terms of its own operational improvement to minimise impact on diversity, or are developing new solutions to address biodiversity loss.

HSBC launches biodiversity screened ETF

Both the solution providers and ‘best-in-class' companies span many areas of economic activity and are diversified on a global and sector basis, the firm said.

The strategy, which is classified as Article 8, will be benchmarked against the MSCI ACWI index and will hold 40 to 60 positions.

Dimitrov said: "In the past, market participants have taken nature for granted, viewing this capital stock as a perpetual resource, but evidence shows that nature continues to degrade as a result of human activity."

She added: "The world is now waking up to the urgent threat to biodiversity and natural capital. Biodiversity investment solutions are emerging as the largest investment megatrend in our generation and provides opportunities for investors."

AXA IM launches biodiversity equity strategy

The new launch is the latest addition to the firm's growing range of sustainable funds. The portfolio adopts a sustainable thematic strategy under which 70% of its net assets will be invested in issuers that maintain sustainable characteristics.

Christophe Gloser, head of sales for continental Europe at Fidelity, said: "By approaching biodiversity loss from a 360-degree lens, this product can invest across a range of sectors and opportunities, presenting a diversified product structure."

He said: "It can flex its remit across industries, regions, and market capitalisations to find the best ideas from an alpha generation and biodiversity preservation perspective."