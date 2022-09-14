Pantheon Infrastructure sets £250m fundraising target

Via C share issue

clock • 2 min read
Pantheon Infrastructure sets £250m fund raising target.
Image:

Pantheon Infrastructure sets £250m fund raising target.

Pantheon Infrastructure has announced plans to raise £250m via a C share issue through a placing, an offer for subscription and an intermediaries offer at an issue price of 100p per C share.

The company has made significant progress in investing the IPO proceeds since launch in November 2021, and has identified an extensive pipeline of new opportunities.

The £470m investment trust is currently trading on a premium of 5.1% according to the AIC.

In a statement published today (14 September), the board said the issue would enable the company to "acquire further attractive private infrastructure assets, including those in advanced due diligence and preliminary due diligence, thus enhancing the potential for portfolio diversification".

It added that a larger AUM would help make the trust more attractive to a wider investor base and increase the scope for institutional and retail investment. At the same time, fixed operating costs would be spread over a larger equity capital base leading to a reduction in Pantheon Infrastructure's total expense ratio.

The board highlighted that the use of C shares ensures ordinary shareholders do not suffer the potential for cash drag before net proceeds have been invested. Costs associated with the issue will be borne entirely by the C shares.

The manager, Pantheon, has agreed that no annual management fee shall accrue or be charged on undeployed cash raised via the issue until 75% or more of net proceeds have been deployed.

Vagn Sørensen, chair of Pantheon Infrastructure, said: "We are delighted with the portfolio that has been assembled for the company to date, comprising a diversified array of infrastructure businesses across sub-sectors and geographies.

"Investment in infrastructure remains critical to revitalise regional economies, improve access to opportunities for all in society and support the transition to net zero. Given the supportive infrastructure investment environment and attractiveness of the opportunity set, we are pleased to launch a new capital raise."

Richard Sem, partner at Pantheon, added: "The volume and quality of infrastructure investment opportunities that we are reviewing at Pantheon continues to grow, allowing us to choose attractive transactions that we anticipate will provide the best risk adjusted returns for PINT.

"The defensive characteristics of core infrastructure, typically including long-term contracts, inflation protection and stable cash-flow generation makes these investments especially attractive in the current uncertain environment."

Related Topics

More on Investment Trusts

Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House
Companies

Gresham House sees strong inflows amid acquisitons

£367m inflows the first half of 2022

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 September 2022 • 2 min read
Nick Train noted that price moves across the UK in August suggested investors were "increasingly pessimistic".
UK

Nick Train labels UK investor pessimism 'excessive'

Highlighted three 'encouraging' holdings

Investment Week
clock 14 September 2022 • 2 min read
The trust is down against both sector and benchmark year-to-date, and across one, three and five years.
Investment Trusts

Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

‘Fallen below our expectations’

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 14 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA 'likely' to seek £306m redress from Link Fund Solutions over Woodford mismanagement

12 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

14 September 2022 • 1 min read
03

Kwasi Kwarteng ousts the Treasury's most senior civil servant

09 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Bank of England delays MPC in light of national mourning

09 September 2022 • 1 min read
05

Link will challenge £306m Woodford redress bill

13 September 2022 • 1 min read
06

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
20 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot