Pantheon Infrastructure sets £250m fundraising target

The company has made significant progress in investing the IPO proceeds since launch in November 2021, and has identified an extensive pipeline of new opportunities.

The £470m investment trust is currently trading on a premium of 5.1% according to the AIC.

In a statement published today (14 September), the board said the issue would enable the company to "acquire further attractive private infrastructure assets, including those in advanced due diligence and preliminary due diligence, thus enhancing the potential for portfolio diversification".

It added that a larger AUM would help make the trust more attractive to a wider investor base and increase the scope for institutional and retail investment. At the same time, fixed operating costs would be spread over a larger equity capital base leading to a reduction in Pantheon Infrastructure's total expense ratio.

The board highlighted that the use of C shares ensures ordinary shareholders do not suffer the potential for cash drag before net proceeds have been invested. Costs associated with the issue will be borne entirely by the C shares.

The manager, Pantheon, has agreed that no annual management fee shall accrue or be charged on undeployed cash raised via the issue until 75% or more of net proceeds have been deployed.

Vagn Sørensen, chair of Pantheon Infrastructure, said: "We are delighted with the portfolio that has been assembled for the company to date, comprising a diversified array of infrastructure businesses across sub-sectors and geographies.

"Investment in infrastructure remains critical to revitalise regional economies, improve access to opportunities for all in society and support the transition to net zero. Given the supportive infrastructure investment environment and attractiveness of the opportunity set, we are pleased to launch a new capital raise."

Richard Sem, partner at Pantheon, added: "The volume and quality of infrastructure investment opportunities that we are reviewing at Pantheon continues to grow, allowing us to choose attractive transactions that we anticipate will provide the best risk adjusted returns for PINT.

"The defensive characteristics of core infrastructure, typically including long-term contracts, inflation protection and stable cash-flow generation makes these investments especially attractive in the current uncertain environment."