US inflation higher than expected in August at 8.3%

Up 0.2% from July

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
13 September 2022
CPI rose 0.1% in August
CPI rose 0.1% in August

US inflation hit August to 8.3%, coming in above expectations of 8.0% and solidifying fears that inflation will continue to remain high.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today (13 September) that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% from the previous month. 

On an annual basis inflation actually dropped by 0.2% between August 2021 and the end of last month.

Short-term rates rose significantly, with futures markets now fully pricing a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike next week by the Federal Reserve. Last week, Fed committee member Christopher Waller said he supported "another significant increase" to rates.

Market Movers Blog: UK employment still below pre-pandemic levels

Increases in the shelter, food and medical care indexes were the largest of the contributors to inflation in August, with food prices increasing 0.8% in the last month and 10.9% in the last year.

They were mostly offset by a 10.6% monthly decline in petrol prices and a drop in airline fares. However, fuel prices still remain 25.6% higher than August last year.

This afternoon, President Joe Biden is set to hold his White House event to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, aimed at fighting climate change and bringing down inflation.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, said: "Today's inflation data cements a third consecutive 0.75% increase in the Fed funds rate next week.

"Headline inflation has peaked but, in a clear sign that the need to continue hiking rates is undiminished, core CPI is once again on the rise, confirming the very sticky nature of the US inflation problem.

"In fact, 70% of the CPI basket is seeing an annualised price rise of more than 4% month-on-month. Until the Fed can tame that beast, there is simply no room for a discussion on pivots or pauses.

"At Jackson Hole last month, Fed chair Powell clearly noted the need to see a string of slowing inflation data before the Fed can feel confident about the outlook. So far, they have a grand tally of one. We continue to expect policy rates to increase to 4.25% as the Fed scrambles to get a grip on inflation, but perhaps it is time to consider a higher peak rate?"

Ronald Temple, the head of US equity at Lazard Asset Management, said that the Fed still had a lot of work to do to tackle inflation.

"Putting a lid on escalating shelter costs is the lynchpin to taming inflation. Unfortunately for the Fed, rental rates don't respond quickly to rate hikes. Meanwhile, consumers are caught in a vice, as rents spiral and the cost of home ownership moves further out of reach.

"Despite the sharpest tightening of monetary policy in decades, the Fed still has more heavy lifting ahead. Investors should brace themselves for even higher rates than they anticipated before today's release."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
