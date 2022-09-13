abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust suffers 'disappointing' first half of 2022

In the 12 months to June 2022, the company’s share price and NAV fell by 21.3% and 24.4% respectively

In what Kershaw described as "a difficult year for smaller companies", the trust's net asset value declined by 30%, according to its H1 2022 results, while its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies ex Inv Trust index, lost 20.2% over the period.

In the 12 months to June 2022, the company's share price and NAV fell by 21.3% and 24.4% respectively, while its benchmark gained 17.2%.

The discount of the trust sat at 15.7% as of the end of June, up from 15.3% in December 2021, while its gearing stood at 4.8%, up three percentage points from the previous reported period.

"The first half of 2022 was an unremittingly poor half for global equity markets driven by the conflict in Ukraine, ongoing fears over high inflation and the risk of a global recession," said Kershaw.

"This has resulted in a severe rotation from "growth" stocks into "value" stocks; an environment in which your Managers Quality, Growth and Momentum ("QGM") process has been out of favour."

However, she noted that although the company's share price has underperformed over the first six months, "the quality focus inherent in the investment manager's investment process means that the companies in which they invest are resilient and capable of withstanding the current environment".

"Retailers Seraphine and Halfords detracted from performance in the period. The retail sector has had a torrid start to the year on fears of a consumer collapse and there have been downgrades across the sector," said co-managers Amanda Yeaman and Abby Glennie.

Over the reported period, the trust reduced the portfolio's overall exposure to the retail sector as consumers face an erosion of spending power, "meaning that retailers' margins will carry some of the pain", the managers said.

"While the retail companies in the Company's portfolio are structural growth stocks, offering market share gains, attractive return on capital employed, excellent cash conversion, lower operational gearing/lower downgrade risk and compelling long term growth prospects, we consider it prudent to reduce exposure to the sector in this environment."

Despite the trust's underperformance, the board announced dividends of 2.40p each per share for the first and second quarters of 2022, an increase on last year's figures of 11.6%.

"Investors have been through a volatile first half of the year; however, UK dividends had a strong outturn. After a solid first quarter, the second quarter did not disappoint. The total dividend pay-out jumped 38% year-on-year reaching £37 billion, according to Link dividend monitor," said Kershaw.

The trust reported that the mining, banks and oil sectors, all of which are large cap dominated, accounted for three quarters of the second quarter's year-on-year increase. Mining was the biggest contributor, on the back of favourable cyclical fluctuations and rising mining profits.

Despite the increased dividend, the trust's investment manager expects more headwinds to come in 2023, with a recession curtailing the ability and willingness of many companies to raise dividends, as earnings come under pressure and balance sheets under more scrutiny.

In the first week of September, the trust announced that Amanda Yeaman, who has been co-manager of the company's portfolio alongside Abby Glennie since November 2020, will become lead manager with effect from January 2023.