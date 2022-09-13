Link will challenge £306m Woodford redress bill

Link Group clarified it had not made any commitment to fund or financially support LFSL and considers any Woodford liabilities will be confined to LFSL.

Writing in response to the statement yesterday (12 September) from the Financial Conduct Authority, Link reiterated that this was "not a final decision" and it would fight against the claim as it "does not agree with the FCA's view".

The statement read: "LFSL will explore all options, including challenging any warning notice that may be issued at the regulatory decisions committee and further through the upper tribunal."

FCA 'likely' to seek £306m redress from Link Fund Solutions over Woodford mismanagement

Link Group said it "remains supportive" of Link Fund Solutions considering all options, adding the firm "continues to trade profitably with a leading position in its market". Link Group clarified it had not made any commitment to fund or financially support LFSL and considers any Woodford liabilities to be confined to LFSL.

If Dye and Durham, which is set to acquire Link Group, does not accept the requirement to make available funds to meet such a redress demand, Link has clarified this may result in the deal not going ahead.

Dye and Durham has yet to make clear its position in relation to this development.