UK economy 'surprise' 0.2% growth in July

Experts were surprised by the figure, which followed a decline in GDP back in June of 0.6%.

The main driver of growth was the services sector, which added 0.4%, boosted by the UK hosting the Women's Euro Championship.

Production fell by 0.3% however, which the ONS said was due to a decline in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. Construction also fell by 0.8%.

GDP was broadly flat in the three months to July, versus the previous three months.

Marcus Brookes, CIO at Quilter Investors, said: "Rather surprisingly UK growth bounced back in July after a disappointing figure in June, easing concerns that a recession is on the immediate horizon. Services saw a month of positive growth, boosted by the Women's Euros and the Commonwealth Games, while production and construction fell.

"However, given this data is from July, the outlook could be bleaker given it comes before a potential slowdown in activity during the period of mourning in the UK."

Derrick Dunne, CEO of YOU Asset Management, echoed this sentiment adding that GDP data was a "lagging indicator and a reflection on older patterns and behaviours" so the findings should be taken with a "pinch of salt".

Brookes added that these figures were unlikely to sway the Bank of England's stance on monetary policy, with the general consensus being that the central bank will continue on its path of increasing rates at its delayed Monetary Policy Committee meeting next week. This would likely follow a further rise in inflation later this week, "which will only serve to reaffirm this."

"The BoE continues to face the incredibly difficult task of guiding the country through this uncertain period, and all eyes will be keenly watching as it makes its next move."

Recession or not growth is slowing

Meanwhile, 2023 UK GDP forecasts were raised last week, following the government's announcement to freeze energy bills for two years in a move broadly expected to shallow a recession and reduce near-term inflation.

"However, it is also likely to see interest rates pushed higher than originally expected," said Brookes.

"Ultimately, the next few months are still likely to be a very difficult environment for everyone - governments, corporates and households alike. Quality businesses continue to be those likely to do best during this challenging time, and for investors this may be an area they wish to explore to help them navigate this tricky period."