Neuberger Berman hires new CIO for EMEA multi-asset

Joins from Mercer Investments

clock • 1 min read
Neuberger makes new senior hire
Image:

Neuberger makes new senior hire

Neuberger Berman has made a senior appointment in its investment team with the hire of Niall O’Sullivan as CIO for EMEA multi-asset strategies, a newly-created position at the firm.

O'Sullivan will be responsible for leading the firm's multi-asset team and its activity across EMEA, driving a pipeline of portfolio construction. 

The new CIO brings more than 25 years' experience to Neuberger, having most recently worked at Mercer Investments where he spent over a decade as CIO of its outsourced CIO business for Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Prior to joining Mercer in 2010, O'Sullivan spent two years at QED Dublin working across banking and insurance, prior to which he was at Bank of Ireland Global Markets, working with clients and driving the bank's LDI product and inflation-linked solutions.

Neuberger Berman unveils new commodities fund as green energy transition creates 'tailwinds'

Dik van Lomwel, head of EMEA and Latin America, said: "Niall will raise the level of dialogue and engagement with our institutional and intermediary clients, leveraging the capabilities of Neuberger Berman's global platform to identify, deliver and manage customised multi-asset solutions.

"Having a senior multi-asset investor on board in the region is sure to bolster our capabilities and better meet our clients' needs."

The new hire will be based in London and Dublin and report to Erik Knutzen multi-asset CIO and head of institutional equity and multi-asset class Doug Kramer, in addition to van Lomwel. 

Knutzen said: "Prolonged market volatility, inflation, and rising interest rates has clients seeking multi-asset class solutions to enhance returns, increase diversification, and find opportunities wherever they exist across public and private markets.

"O'Sullivan has a proven track record when it comes to allocating capital and his experience will benefit our clients in Europe and the Middle East."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Investors set to prioritise healthcare amid demographic shift

Sustainable Farmland Trust plans £200m London IPO

More on People moves

Robert Marshall-Lee (pictured) unexpectedly stepped down from his role at Odey Asset Management in May.
People moves

Former Odey manager Marshall-Lee takes CIO and founding partner role at new firm

Ex-Newton PM starts Cusana Capital

Valeria Martinez
clock 12 September 2022 • 2 min read
Prior to joining Tyndall, Russell spent nearly three years at CG Asset Management as head of sales and marketing.
People moves

Tyndall Investment Management appoints new head of distribution

Theresa Russell joins

Valeria Martinez
clock 12 September 2022 • 1 min read
Mark Richards (pictured) joined BNP Paribas AM on 5 September.
People moves

BNP Paribas AM taps Jupiter for head of flexible and absolute return

Mark Richards joins

Valeria Martinez
clock 08 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Kwasi Kwarteng ousts the Treasury's most senior civil servant

09 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Bank of England delays MPC in light of national mourning

09 September 2022 • 1 min read
03

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Timeless': Financial services industry joins global tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

09 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

SJP investment director Rob Gardner departs to found environmental venture

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne

08 September 2022 • 1 min read
13 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2022 Autumn

Register now
Trustpilot