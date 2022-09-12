Neuberger Berman hires new CIO for EMEA multi-asset

O'Sullivan will be responsible for leading the firm's multi-asset team and its activity across EMEA, driving a pipeline of portfolio construction.

The new CIO brings more than 25 years' experience to Neuberger, having most recently worked at Mercer Investments where he spent over a decade as CIO of its outsourced CIO business for Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Prior to joining Mercer in 2010, O'Sullivan spent two years at QED Dublin working across banking and insurance, prior to which he was at Bank of Ireland Global Markets, working with clients and driving the bank's LDI product and inflation-linked solutions.

Dik van Lomwel, head of EMEA and Latin America, said: "Niall will raise the level of dialogue and engagement with our institutional and intermediary clients, leveraging the capabilities of Neuberger Berman's global platform to identify, deliver and manage customised multi-asset solutions.

"Having a senior multi-asset investor on board in the region is sure to bolster our capabilities and better meet our clients' needs."

The new hire will be based in London and Dublin and report to Erik Knutzen multi-asset CIO and head of institutional equity and multi-asset class Doug Kramer, in addition to van Lomwel.

Knutzen said: "Prolonged market volatility, inflation, and rising interest rates has clients seeking multi-asset class solutions to enhance returns, increase diversification, and find opportunities wherever they exist across public and private markets.

"O'Sullivan has a proven track record when it comes to allocating capital and his experience will benefit our clients in Europe and the Middle East."