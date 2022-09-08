ECB rate hike: 'The price to pay for crushing the inflation dragon'

“Not too long ago, a 0.75% increase in the policy rate would have been considered a complete hiking cycle in the Euro area.”

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, noted that the rate hike was "the largest in the single currency area's history, that comes despite the oncoming recession and is testament to the enormity of the inflation challenge facing the central bank".

Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist, global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, agreed, stating that "not too long ago, a 0.75% increase in the policy rate would have been considered a complete hiking cycle in the Euro area".

Shah added: "With inflation at a record high and almost five times greater than the ECB's 2% target, and inflation expectations unbearably elevated, the ECB's hand has been forced."

Inflation on the continent hit 9.1% in August, with new forecasts from the ECB today predicting that inflation would average 8.1% throughout this year and 5.5% in 2023.

Gill said that some of the factors driving inflation, such as deglobalisation, rising physical climate risks and energy supply challenges, "imply higher and more persistent inflation relative to the last cycle," leaving the ECB no choice but to target inflation.

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

Willem Sels, global CIO, global private banking and wealth at HSBC, said: "By opting for 0.75%, the ECB took the more hawkish option, in line with the more hawkish tone central banks have been sending since the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers in late August.

"Gas prices have been rising sharply, and we know that the ECB is concerned that rising inflation leads to higher wage demands, which could make inflation pressures more sticky.

"Monetary policy acts with a lag, and ECB governors may have judged that it is better to front-load rate hikes and to finish hiking by the end of the year."

Growth

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors, warned that the ramification of the rates hike "is clear", adding the threat to growth has been recognised by slashing the 2023 GDP forecast.

The central bank cut growth predictions to 3.1% in 2022, 0.9% in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024.

Birrell continued: "Central banks have been talking tough for a while and actions are backing that up. The fear of the damage that can be done by inflation is by far outweighing the risks posed by recession. It is not a pretty picture."

Gill added: "[The ECB] appears to believe a deceleration in growth—which is projected to drop to below 1% in 2023—will be insufficient to alleviate inflation and that it is prudent to tighten policy forcefully to prevent inflation becoming more entrenched."

Sels noted that bond markets and equity markets have reacted with some concern as "the rate hikes will further raise borrowing costs of peripheral countries and tighten financial conditions, which may deepen the recession".

"The ECB must have judged that this is the price to pay for crushing the inflation dragon," he concluded.

Euro

After the euro hit a 20-year low of $0.988 yesterday (7 September), it briefly regained parity with the dollar, before dropping to $0.994 after the rate hike announcement.

Shah said that while the euro have seen a slight reprieve, "this will likely be short-lived".

"While the ECB has downgraded their economic forecasts to show stagnation later this year, even this is over-optimistic. Unlike the Fed where the recession is still a couple of quarters away, the energy crisis means that a Euro area recession is already brushing up against the ECB, likely limiting how high ECB rates can realistically rise - irrespective of the very-pressing inflation problem."

Sels agreed, adding: "It is no surprise that the euro rose a bit on the announcement. But we think that the upside is not sustainable, given that the euro remains a low yielding currency compared to others, as the market also prices in a more than 50/50 chance that the Fed and the Bank of England will hike rates by 0.75%.

"In addition, the rising cost of debt, the recession, Italian election and geo-political risks are headwinds for the euro."