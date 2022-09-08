ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

In a statement today, the ECB said it had "significantly revised up their inflation projections", now expecting it to average 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024.

As inflation has continued to soar across the continent, hitting 9.1% in August, policymakers have identified it as their chief concern.

The central bank previously hiked interest rates by 0.5% from zero in July.

The ECB also said that despite a rebound in the first half of this year, "recent data point to a substantial slowdown in euro area economic growth," with the economy now predicted to stagnate for the rest of the year and the first quarter of 2023.

GDP growth is now forecast to be 3.1% in 2022, 0.9% in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024.

The ECB said: "Very high energy prices are reducing the purchasing power of people's incomes and, although supply bottlenecks are easing, they are still constraining economic activity.

"In addition, the adverse geopolitical situation, especially Russia's unjustified aggression towards Ukraine, is weighing on the confidence of businesses and consumers."

In the last week, energy prices have surged even higher, following Russia's decision last week to shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The euro has also continued to weaken, falling below the dollar to its lowest in 20-years earlier this month.

Matteo Cominetta, senior economist at the Barings Investment Institute, said: "In a historic decision, the ECB increased its policy rates by 0.75%, the biggest hike ever delivered by the Frankfurt-based institution. The signal the ECB wanted to give markets was loud and clear: controlling inflation is the priority now, avoiding exacerbating a recession that is more and more likely every day comes second.

"From the press conference markets will try to gauge whether this historic rate hike signals a structural shift in ECB policy or just an acceleration towards a still low terminal interest rate."