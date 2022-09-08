ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

Up from 0.5%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The European Central Bank
Image:

The European Central Bank

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates to 1.25% in an unprecedented move, up 75 basis points.

In a statement today, the ECB said it had "significantly revised up their inflation projections", now expecting it to average 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024.

As inflation has continued to soar across the continent, hitting 9.1% in August, policymakers have identified it as their chief concern. 

The central bank previously hiked interest rates by 0.5% from zero in July.

The ECB also said that despite a rebound in the first half of this year, "recent data point to a substantial slowdown in euro area economic growth," with the economy now predicted to stagnate for the rest of the year and the first quarter of 2023.

GDP growth is now forecast to be 3.1% in 2022, 0.9% in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024.

The ECB said: "Very high energy prices are reducing the purchasing power of people's incomes and, although supply bottlenecks are easing, they are still constraining economic activity.

"In addition, the adverse geopolitical situation, especially Russia's unjustified aggression towards Ukraine, is weighing on the confidence of businesses and consumers."

In the last week, energy prices have surged even higher, following Russia's decision last week to shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The euro has also continued to weaken, falling below the dollar to its lowest in 20-years earlier this month.

Matteo Cominetta, senior economist at the Barings Investment Institute, said: "In a historic decision, the ECB increased its policy rates by 0.75%, the biggest hike ever delivered by the Frankfurt-based institution. The signal the ECB wanted to give markets was loud and clear: controlling inflation is the priority now, avoiding exacerbating a recession that is more and more likely every day comes second.

"From the press conference markets will try to gauge whether this historic rate hike signals a structural shift in ECB policy or just an acceleration towards a still low terminal interest rate."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

ECB rate hike: 'The price to pay for crushing the inflation dragon'

SJP investment director Rob Gardner departs to found environmental venture

More on Economics

“Not too long ago, a 0.75% increase in the policy rate would have been considered a complete hiking cycle in the Euro area.”
Economics

ECB rate hike: 'The price to pay for crushing the inflation dragon'

Unprecedented hike of 0.75%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 08 September 2022 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: SIF 2022: Carbon pricing poses significant risk to future earnings
Economics

Industry Voice: SIF 2022: Carbon pricing poses significant risk to future earnings

50% of utilities EBITDA could be wiped out

Investment Week
clock 08 September 2022 • 3 min read
Last month, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise interest rates to 1.75%, the highest since 2008 in the face of double-digit inflation.
Economics

BoE's Pill: The new PM's energy bills support could bring inflation down

No guarantee to prevent further rate hikes

Valeria Martinez
clock 07 September 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

02 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Liz Truss named UK Prime Minister: The green economy reacts

05 September 2022 • 16 min read
03

Truss vs Sunak: Next PM risks fuelling inflation and spooking financial markets

02 September 2022 • 4 min read
04

Industry Voice: Why UN SDGs matter to investors

05 September 2022 • 7 min read
05

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as the UK's next PM

05 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

T. Rowe Price's Vohora: It is important to own your career

02 September 2022 • 5 min read
13 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2022 Autumn

Register now
Trustpilot