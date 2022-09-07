BoE's Pill: The new PM's energy bills support could bring inflation down

No guarantee to prevent further rate hikes

Last month, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise interest rates to 1.75%, the highest since 2008 in the face of double-digit inflation.
The new prime minister’s plans to freeze energy bills for households and businesses could help lower inflation in the short-term, the Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill said this morning (7 September).

Pill's remarks to the Treasury committee come amid numerous reports that Liz Truss is set to announce plans to place a cap on wholesale energy costs, effectively cancelling further hikes to gas and electricity bills.

"One of the things that does seem to be under consideration is a change to the relationship between gas prices and retail gas prices in a direction that will lower headline inflation, relative to what we were forecasting, where that relationship was based on the mechanics of the Ofgem price gap," he said. 

"So I think that in the short term it would tend to weigh on inflation. [...] Net-net on the implications for headline inflation in the short-term, I would expect that to see a decline."

However, Pill declined to disclose what implications these changes would have on the Bank's monetary policy moving forward. 

"I think that not only does it depend on the macroeconomic effects of the various fiscal changes that could be envisaged, but I think there is just too much uncertainty to have a strong view right now, given the lack of details," he said. 

Last month, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise interest rates to 1.75%, the highest since 2008 in the face of double-digit inflation. The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee will decide on the path for interest rates at its meeting next week.

When questioned on whether he believed Truss' fiscal policy plans, which will also likely include significant tax cuts, would exacerbate inflation, he noted that any household support that could boost demand in the economy would probably lead to "slightly stronger inflation". 

"Will fiscal policies generate inflation? We are here to ensure that they do not generate inflation," he said. 

"Fiscal policies will have their own dynamics, as will other shocks to the economy, and we as the central bank, our mandate is to return inflation to the target and I think is what we are trying to do, that is what we are doing, that is what we will do."

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, also present at the hearing, welcomed Truss' plans to announce her new fiscal policy later this week, noting that a clear way forward on policy "will be important for markets to understand what is going to happen".

"It is not for us to comment on what fiscal policy will be and we will wait and see what it is...but I do very much welcome the fact that there will be, as I understand it, announcements this week because I think that will help to, in a sense, frame policy and that is important," he said. 

Pill was reluctant to speculate on whether inflation will still peak at its current forecast of 13.3% next month, but said that the 20% inflation rate Goldman Sachs predicted last week could be "plausible" if wholesale gas prices continue to feed through utility prices.

When questioned on whether Bailey believes the Bank of England's remit is outdated, he reminded MPs that the Bank's inflation target "has proved to be very successful". 

"In the 25 years since this regime came into existence, inflation has averaged pretty much exactly on target. This is by far the biggest shock we are facing during the life of that, but it is not does not suggest that the regime has failed," he said.

"What it suggests is that the regime now has to do its work and respond to a much bigger shock and we are confident that it will do so."

