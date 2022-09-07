VanEck launches genomics and healthcare innovators ETF

The VanEck Genomics and Healthcare Innovators UCITS ETF, launched today (7 September) on London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra, will provide investors with exposure to companies operating across genomics and digitalisation, genomics companies being those examining the interaction between genes and gene products.

Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe, explained that genetic treatments, while once considered experimental and expensive, were becoming more affordable and common and that although the genomics industry was still in early stages, the space offered potential growth opportunities across key topic areas such as the treatment of cancer, ageing and congenital diseases.

The healthcare industry had been lagging behind in the adoption of IT solutions prior to the pandemic, according to VanEck, though it saw a surge in the uptake of digitalisation over the past two years, which the firm expects will continue.

"Face-to-face meetings with patients were no longer an option, and digital solutions were able to prove their everyday viability in the healthcare industry," said Rozemuller.

"So far, however, digital solutions are still far from widespread. We assume that there is still room for further growth," he added.

In order to be eligible to the fund's universe, companies must generate 50% of revenue across eight topics: health therapies, technology platforms, laboratory equipment, software (medical consultations), online pharmacies, software (management of practices) and ambulatory medical IoT devices

The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.35% and is rebalanced semi-annually.