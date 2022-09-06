Franklin Templeton adds new metaverse ETF to $12bn LibertyShares platform

This metaverse ETF is the latest addition to the firm’s $12bn Franklin LibertyShares™ platform, which is made up of a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs.

The Franklin Metaverse UCITS ETF tracks the Solactive Global Metaverse Innovation Net Total Return index, which is composed of global equity securities issued by companies linked to the metaverse, excluding those deemed to not align with UN Global Compact Principles.

This new ETF, managed by Dina Ting, head of global index portfolio management, and Lorenzo Crosato, ETF portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton, will list on the London Stock Exchange on 9 September and be registered in the UK, France and other European countries. The ETF's total expense ratio will be 0.30%.

Fidelity unveils metaverse ETF as part of thematic range

"There appear to be tremendous real-world business opportunities for investment in the [metaverse] space considering that by 2030, the e-commerce market could grow between $2-$2.6trn," said Ting.

"Blockchain technology development is propelling metaverse expansion possibilities in compelling and far-reaching ways. We believe that investment in the metaverse and its rising sophistication bode well for the next iteration of the internet, which could profoundly impact societies and global economic growth."

AXA IM launches new ETF platform

This metaverse ETF is the latest addition to the firm's $12bn Franklin LibertyShares platform, which is made up of a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs.

Caroline Baron, head of ETF business development EMEA, added: "We are delighted to be an early mover in this space and thus provide European investors with access to a diversified pool of cutting-edge companies across the key metaverse segments at a low cost.

"The new ETF allows investors to diversify their core holdings and satellite thematic sleeves in their existing portfolios with a unique exposure and participate in the expected secular growth of the underlying megatrend that is digitisation."