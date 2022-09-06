AXA IM launches new ETF platform

The platform will initially launch with two actively managed Article 9 ETFs with a focus on climate and biodiversity themes.

The platform will initially launch with two actively managed Article 9 and UN SDG-aligned ETFs with a focus on climate and biodiversity themes.

In the context of this launch, the firm has hired Brieuc Louchard as its new head of ETF Capital Markets to support and develop the new platform. He joins from Euronext, where he had been head of ETFs since December 2020.

"This platform will complement our existing fund range while answering client demand for ETF structured vehicles and offering them a better trading experience as well as easy access to such strategies, high liquidity, and enhanced transparency," said Marco Morelli, executive chair of AXA IM.

Hans Stoter, global head of AXA IM Core, added: "We are observing long term trends such as blockchain technology, banking disintermediation and the emergence of online brokerage platforms which can transform the way funds are distributed."

"Even though ETFs are often viewed as passive investments, historically replicating the portfolio holdings and performance of broad market indices, the ETF market has evolved to now offer a range of non-traditional custom-built portfolios."