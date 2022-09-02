US unemployment rate rises to 3.7% in August

Economy added 315,000 new jobs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The 315,000 jobs created in August compares with the downwardly revised 526,000 new jobs in July.
The US unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in July, despite adding 315,000 new jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today (2 September) that the rise in unemployment was slightly above the consensus of 3.5%, mainly due to nearly 800,000 new people entering the workforce.

While labour market growth slowed, it is still very tight. Data published earlier this week showed that there are about two job vacancies for every unemployed worker, suggesting little softening.

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings continued to rise, with wages up 0.3% in August, or 5.2% on an annual basis. The labour force participation rate rose slightly to 62.4%, still below pre-pandemic levels.

One particular statistic of note was a large 1.1% drop in teen unemployment.

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: "The rising cost of living due to increasing energy prices and borrowing costs, combined with the wealth destruction from falling bond and equity markets is resulting in a reality check for the cohort of the populous that believed they would no longer need paid employment.

"The top level hiring data are good and wage growth appears to be normalising, though given the dent to CEO confidence and new order indicators we anticipate it is only a matter of quarters before the employment growth may grind to a halt.

"At this juncture, it will be key for investors to maintain focus on the long-term and owning quality."

Powell pushes back on 'premature' loosening of monetary policy

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors, added that the data was "a bit of a mixed bag ahead of the Fed meeting".

"There is probably enough here to give the Fed cause for thought, but with what can only be described as a strong jobs market, the bet is probably for a 0.75% hike."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham

