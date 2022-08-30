BlackRock Continental European Income added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

In the announcement, Josef Licsauer, an investment analyst at HL, said the fund would "work well in an investment portfolio focused on income, or provide diversification to European or other global funds focused on growth", providing some "resilience during turbulent times for markets" and a balance to more "adventurous" portfolios.

The £1.5bn fund has a defensive, blended investment approach and its investments can be split into three different ‘buckets': high yield, steady dividend growth and structural growth. HL said this dynamic could help limit volatility compared to its peers during periods of uncertainty.

Kate Marshall, lead investment analyst at the group, said: "Following a recent detailed review of the European sector and several meetings with the managers, our conviction has grown stronger.

"Their disciplined investment process and long-term track record gives us confidence in the fund's long-term prospects."

The Big Interview: What I learned after being dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown's Wealth Shortlist

Andreas Zoellinger has managed the fund since launch in May 2011, with his colleague Brian Hall joining in 2021. Hall used to work at Lehman Brothers, where he was a director for equity research on the European Capital Goods team.

For HL, it was Zoellinger's management they had more confidence with.

In the statement Licsauer said: "Our conviction lies more with Zoellinger, who is the more experienced of the two, but Hall has impressed.

"He brings a strong background and track record of investing in European value, which complements Zoellinger's skillset. Both managers can call upon the support of the wider European team at BlackRock, which is well resourced and experienced."

Both managers run other funds and investment strategies, including the Pan-European fund.

Zoellinger also oversees the Pan European Equity Income fund, as well as the Eurozone and Euro Markets funds, and Hall runs the BGF European Value fund.

In the past, HL has removed funds from the Shortlist over concerns of managers being spread too thin, but this was not an issue here for them.

Licsauer siad: "We think this is a reasonable workload given each strategy is managed with a similar investment process, and there is a high level of overlap."

The fund has held up well over the long and short-term, generating top quartile returns over six months, year-to-date, one year, three years, five years and 10 years, according to FE fundinfo data.

Over 10 years it has made 193.9% total returns, the twelfth highest in the IA Europe excluding UK sector. During time the sector's average return was 149.8%.

The fund's AUM is down 14.1% since September 2019, but it has a yield of 4.15%.

But Licauser reaffirmed: "We like the resilient and defensive nature of the managers' investment approach and admire the team's experience and track record. Their disciplined investment process and long-term track record gives us confidence in the fund's long-term prospects.

"Though as always there are no guarantees."