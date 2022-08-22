Chrysalis managers stand by unlisted holdings

According to the quarterly trading update, the trust's shares stood at 163.5p as of 30 June, a 22.8% drop since the end of March.

Nevertheless, the trust's managers, Richard Watts and Nick Williamson, were unperturbed by the results, commenting: "We are encouraged that our NAV outturn was in line with the 23% NASDAQ decline in Q2, particularly when our second largest holding, which represented 19% of the portfolio at the beginning of the period, was marked down by almost 80%.

"The implied write down for the rest of the portfolio is approximately 8% which reflects strong trading, a positive funding round for wefox and the inherent downside protections we have structured into many of our investments."

This was also the first quarter with the newly appointed independent valuation committee in place.

Since the end of June, the trust's NAV has moved upwards slightly, with shares now at 211.8p, which the managers said was down to equity markets in general rebounding strongly.

The investment trust has been under significant scrutiny this year for its performance fee payout and poor performance. A few weeks ago, the Financial Times likened it to the Woodford debacle due to its investment in unlisted companies and lack of funding for them.

Analysts told Investment Week that while this comparison was not like-for-like, there was a contagion issue for the trust.

Watts and Williamson indirectly addressed these issues in the report and said its holdings had raised $1.4bn in funding rounds year-to-date "including Starling, Klarna and Featurespace, which were all supported by Chrysalis and are now either profitable or considered funded through to profitability."

Chrysalis said it had participated in Starling's funding round with a £10m investment. The company itself has raised £130.5m total and is the trust's biggest holding.

In July, they participated in Klarna's $800m fundraise and committed to its pro-rata entitlement of $8.7m and said it had "attracted investment from both new and existing investors".

For the latter, Chrysalis increased its holding in Featurespace and invested £5m as part of a "successful" funding round.

The managers also addressed the liquidity concerns, stating the trust is currently holding £48m in cash as of 18 August and £57m in listed equities, giving liquid assets of 20.4% of current market cap.

Commenting on its liquidity, the managers said: "Chrysalis is in a very strong position heading into H2 and we remain confident in the future potential of this portfolio and the outlook of the company."

They added: "Despite persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty weighing heavily on equity markets through H1, some of our leading assets completed successful funding rounds which will enable them to continue executing their growth strategies and growing rapidly.

"In recent weeks, equity markets have fared much better, and we have witnessed a material rerating of both NASDAQ and the GS Non-Profitable index. A rerating of relevant listed peers, combined with strong revenue and earnings growth across the portfolio, should have positive implications for the value of the company's portfolio in forthcoming quarters."