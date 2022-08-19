Temple Bar discount narrows despite muted returns in H1

NAV return falls by 4.03%

clock • 2 min read
The Temple Bar investment trust is managed by Redwheel's Ian Lance and Nick Purves since November 2020. .
Image:

The Temple Bar investment trust is managed by Redwheel's Ian Lance and Nick Purves since November 2020. .

The £728.2m Temple Bar investment trust delivered a positive share price return in the first six months of the year, while its net asset value return performed broadly in line with its benchmark.

Over the period, Temple Bar delivered a share price return of 0.21%. The total return of the FTSE All-Share index was  own 4.57%, while the trust's net asset value total return was marginally better it still lost 4.03%. 

The company's discount to NAV during the period narrowed though, from 7.80% to 3.84%. During the period nearly two million shares were bought back by the company. 

Shell, BP and Total Energies, Standard Chartered, Vodafone and Pearson were positive contributors to return, whereas four domestically-focused names, Royal Mail, Marks & Spencer, ITV and Currys were major detractors to performance.

Alliance loses 11.3% despite boost from commodities exposure

There were no new holdings established in the portfolio during the six-month period, although early in February the managers reduced the trust's level of gearing on concerns that even prior to the war in Ukraine, the deteriorating economic outlook was not being adequately reflected in share prices. 

Redwheel portfolio managers' Ian Lance and Nick Purves commented: "Conversely, at the end of June, we reintroduced an element of gearing, increasing the company's holdings in the most undervalued stocks, in the belief that the valuations of those shares now fully discounted a likely recession."

The managers noted that while the economic backdrop is highly uncertain and there is much for investors to worry about, the stock market is a discounting mechanism and much of this will already have been factored into share prices. 

F&C suffers 11.8% portfolio loss despite gains from PE exposure

"From the starting point of today's depressed valuations, for those who can extend their time horizons, the opportunities are compelling, with stocks in the portfolio offering the potential for significant upside to a reasonable view of intrinsic value," they added.

Current chair Arthur Copple will step down from the position at the next AGM meeting. He will be replaced by Richard Wyatt, subject to his re-election.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Brunner snaps up positions in high-growth stocks previously deemed 'uninvestable'

Vanguard bolsters ESG product line-up with two new ESG ETFs

More on Investment Trusts

Marcus Morris-Eyton (pictured) has supported former lead manager Matthew Tillett with the portfolio management of Brunner trust since May 2020.
Equities

Brunner snaps up positions in high-growth stocks previously deemed 'uninvestable'

Due to high valuations prior to derating

Valeria Martinez
clock 19 August 2022 • 3 min read
Investment Week reveals finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022
Industry

Investment Week reveals finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Ceremony on 17 November

Investment Week
clock 18 August 2022 • 3 min read
Witan investment trust chief executive Andrew Bell
Investment Trusts

Witan suffers H1 losses of £327.3m as gearing proves costly

NAV falls 14.3%

Georgie Lee
clock 16 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Burry sells all but a single stock on dead cat bounce fears

16 August 2022 • 1 min read
02

FCA accused of 'hanging investors out to dry' in Panorama documentary

17 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Investment Week reveals finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

18 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Analysts price in second consecutive 50bps hike by BoE as recession looms

16 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

15 August 2022 • 2 min read
06

Three inflation busting alternatives to watch right now

16 August 2022 • 4 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot