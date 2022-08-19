Vanguard bolsters ESG product line-up with two new ESG ETFs

The new ETFs are managed by the firm’s Equity Index group, which has more than $4.8trn in AUM.
Vanguard has launched two new ESG ETFs, expanding the total number of products in its ESG range.

The Vanguard ESG Developed Europe All Cap UCITS ETF tracks the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Choice index, providing exposure to large, mid and small-cap stocks in developed European countries. 

The Vanguard ESG North America All Cap UCITS ETF tracks the FTSE North America All Cap Choice index, providing exposure to large, mid, and small-cap stocks in the US and Canada.

Both ETFs have ongoing charges of 0.12%. 

Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG strategy for UK and Europe, said: "Over the past couple of years, we have diligently developed our ESG range to enable investors to choose the products that best align with their preferences alongside their investment goals."

She added: "Today's launches are the start of the next stage in that commitment; building out our suite of 'building block' ESG ETFs, designed to help investors construct ESG ETF portfolios for the long-term, at a low cost."

The ETFs, which are managed by the firm's $4.8trn Equity Index group, have been listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana, Six Swiss Exchange, and Euronext Amsterdam.

Vanguard's exclusionary ESG ETFs track benchmarks whose providers apply screening criteria to avoid or reduce exposure to industries such as firearms, tobacco or fossil fuels.

