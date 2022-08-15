Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

Sticking to Fever-Tree ‘makes sense’

clock • 2 min read
Lindsell Train's Nick Train
Image:

Lindsell Train's Nick Train

Manager of the Finsbury Growth and Income trust Nick Train has increased his position in Fever-Tree, despite the soft drinks manufacturer delivering the worst performance across the portfolio in July.

In the latest monthly report, Train revealed he had bought more shares in the beverage producer after they fell 12% on a profit warning related to transportation and glass costs ahead of its H1 results. 

Nick Train uses DMGT cash to top up Fever-Tree and Experian

The manager said he is confident about the company's secular growth opportunity in all its markets, especially in the US, and applauded management for "doing the right thing for the business".

"It would be quite wrong for the company to protect its profit margins in current circumstances," he said. Such measures could include marketing spend reduction, increased prices or limiting US supply.

"It would have been easy for the company to do any of these things and, possibly, to have been applauded for doing so. [...] We hope more specific data, released with the results, will remind investors why sticking with the shares of a company that is on track to become the global leader in an emergent brand category makes sense."

In the last three months, the trust has gained 10.7%, according to data from Morningstar. Meanwhile the Investment Trust UK Equity Income sector returned 1.7% and its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share index, 4.8%. 

Many of the portfolio's biggest gains this month included Experian, Cointreau, Diageo, Sage, Hargreaves Lansdown and Unilever, all of which the manager defines as growth companies. 

Train argued that part of the reasons behind the rotation from growth to value this year relate in part to the duration of the war in Ukraine and the future course of interest rates, but maintains his conviction on the secular growth potential of these companies.

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

"I wish we had sufficient insight into these geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainties to make investment calls that were certain to add value for our clients. But we do not," he said. 

"And therefore [I] cannot think of anything better to do than to keep your portfolio fully invested in a collection of companies that earn high and defensible returns on capital and offer participation in a secular growth opportunity."

As of the end of July, Finsbury Growth & Income recorded year-to-date losses of 6.2% of its net asset value, while its benchmark lost 0.4%. The trust is currently sitting on a 4.5% discount to NAV. 

