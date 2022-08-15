Labour Party calls for extension of oil and gas tax

Labour Leader Keir Starmer said freezing the cap at the current level of £1,971 per year for the average household would curtail soaring inflation by four percentage points.

Inflation hit 9.4% in June, and remained steady in July, the highest UK CPI has been in 40 years.

The energy price cap is set to hit £3,582 in October and £4,266 in January 2023.

In May, the UK government announced a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits of 25%, which it said was expected to raise £5bn in its first year.

The move came just before UK oil majors Shell and BP recorded record profits in the second quarter of this year.

Shell reported a more than two-fold increase in in its adjusted earnings (to $11.5bn, up from $5.5bn a year ago) while BP's reported profit for the quarter was up at $9.3 billion, compared with a loss of $20.4 billion for the first quarter of this year.

Starmer has said Labour's £29bn energy cost plan would save families £1,000 off their bills.

The UK's energy regulator Ofgem is set to announce the latest price cap for energy bills on 26 August.

Starmer added that the government had "failed to prepare and refused to invest".

"Labour's fully-funded plan would fix the problems immediately and for the future - helping people get through the winter while providing the foundations for a stronger, more secure economy," he said.