Baillie Gifford UK equity strategies suffer low ratings in AoV

The £237m Baillie Gifford British Smaller Companies Fund was rated as not providing value.

Overall, the firm's fund offering was found to be providing value in terms of quality of service, costs, economies of scale, comparable market rates, comparable services and classes of shares, with 31 out of 37 funds in the green.

However, a few strategies were impacted by poor performance. The £237m Baillie Gifford British Smaller Companies fund was rated as not providing value this year, having been rated amber in 2021.

Although changes made by the new manager in 2019 were initially encouraging, recent performance has disappointed, and the fund is below index and target over five years.

Three UK equity funds and two investment grade bond funds have been rated amber this year, which will require the firm to monitor them closely.

Of the three UK equity funds, which also includes the firm's £263m UK Equity Core fund, the £158m UK Equity Focus fund was closed and merged with £766m UK Equity Alpha fund post the period end.

Within the firm's bond offering, Baillie Gifford's £149m Investment Grade Bond fund and £111m Investment Grade Long Bond fund were labelled as amber due to poor performance.

Many of the funds managed by Baillie Gifford have shown significant underperformance during the last 12 months, enough that five-year rolling performance relative to index and to passive equivalents has been significantly impacted.

No funds were labelled as red in last year's value assessment report, but focusing solely on performance criteria, of the remaining five funds rated amber last year, the aforementioned UK equity funds and Investment Grade Long Bond fund have been rated red and three have been rated amber again this year.

Baillie Gifford's newly launched strategies, the Climate Optimism fund, Global Alpha Paris-Aligned fund and Health Innovation fund have delivered poor performance, but have not been rated for this criteria due to the short period since launch.

The investment management fees for two funds, Baillie Gifford Diversified Growth fund and Baillie Gifford UK Equity Alpha fund, were reduced during the year. Fees for the diversified growth strategy were reduced by ten basis points and fees for the UK Equity Alpha fund were reduced by eight basis points.

Independent non-executive directors Dean Buckley and Kate Bolsover said that although they do not recommend any immediate changes to the investment approach of the funds rated amber or red, they will be monitoring them closely over the coming 12 months.

"It is inevitable that the way in which managers invest money will sometimes be aligned with market sentiment and sometimes be out of favour," Buckley and Bolsover said.

"The team at Baillie Gifford takes a long-term approach to investing and, as non-executive directors, we have encouraged them to stand by their beliefs despite the short-term underperformance."