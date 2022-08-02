Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc joins BP as non-executive director

Blanc joined Aviva in 2020 having already held the CEO role for AXA UK and Zurich Insurance Group's Europe, Middle East, Africa and global banking division.

The CEO also sits on the UK Transition Plan Taskforce, which was set up by outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson to develop the standards for UK firms' climate transition plans.

Helge Lund, chair of BP, said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Amanda to BP. She has long experience of leading insurance businesses in the UK and Europe and deep connections throughout the UK's business and investment communities, allied to a strong interest in the energy transition.

"Amanda's appointment reflects our continued commitment to strengthen the composition of BP's board. The skills and experience Amanda brings will further enhance our ability to support BP as it transforms into an integrated energy company."

The news comes on the day BP reported its highest quarterly earnings in 14 years amid a cost of living and fuel crisis.

BP reported a £6.9bn profit in Q2 which far exceeded analysts' expectations of £5.6bn profit for the quarter.

Both Aviva and Blanc have been contacted for comment.