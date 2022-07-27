Investec appoints CEO for UK Wealth and Investment business

King will take over from Ciaran Whelan, who took over the role in April 2020 following Jonathan Wragg's decade-long stint in order to reposition and integrate the UK wealth business into the group.

For the first time in the group's history, Investec's two most senior leadership positions in the UK will be held by women, as Ruth Leas was named CEO of Investec Bank in 2019.

The CEO-elect will assume her new responsibilities and join the group executive team in October, subject to regulatory approval. Whelan will continue as MD of Investec and remain a member of the Investec Wealth and Investment board and of the group executive team.

"I am proud to lead Investec Wealth & Investment together with such a talented team, which has built strong foundations due to its out of the ordinary commitment to clients," said King.

"Our continued focus on building sustainable value through world-class service and truly diverse people, our innovative thinking and appreciation of our role and duty in society, places us in good stead to be a trusted partner to this next generation to inherit, protect and grow their wealth."

Her appointment was not the only change in Investec's leadership team. Marc Kahn will fill the newly created role of chief strategy officer while continuing to chair the group's executive ESG committee. Lesley-Anne Gatter will replace Kahn as global head of P&O.

The firm said that changes are aimed at "creating a leadership cohort that will support the company through its next phase of growth".

"Investec is extremely fortunate to enjoy such a deep and strong complement of leaders, who are passionate about what we can achieve," said Fani Titi, group CEO.

"We are delighted to have made all these new appointments from within the business, and would also like to acknowledge the immense contribution made by those who are changing roles."