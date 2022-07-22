UK retail sales dip in June as households grapple with inflation

Pick up in food sales due to Jubilee

Retailers suggested that the fall in automotive sales volumes was due to record high petrol and diesel prices.
Retailers suggested that the fall in automotive sales volumes was due to record high petrol and diesel prices.

Retail sales volumes in the UK fell by 0.1% in June as consumers continue to grapple with inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, data from the Office for National Statistics show.

The dip was lower than expected, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 0.3% monthly fall, but continued the downward trend seen since summer 2021. Retail remains 2.2% above its pre-pandemic level.

"After taking account of rising prices, retail sales fell slightly in June and although they remain above their pre-pandemic level, the broader trend is one of decline," said Heather Bovill, statistician at the ONS.

UK retail sales slip in May as consumer confidence falls to lowest on record

Retail sales fell even as food store sales volumes increased by 3.1% due to Jubilee festivities. According to the ONS, retailers have recently noted a drop in volumes sold as a result of rising food costs and cost-of-living impacts.

Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 4.3% in June 2022, with retailers suggesting the fall was linked to record high petrol and diesel prices impacting the amount of fuel people were buying. Average petrol prices rose by 18.1p per litre in June 2022, the largest monthly rise since records began in 1990.

UK inflation reaches 9.4% in June

The reduction in sales volumes in May was more severe than economists expected, with a decline of 0.8% from April as opposed to the decline of 0.5% that was initially reported.

UK inflation reached new heights in June as it climbed to 9.4%, up from 9.1% in May, reaching its highest level since February 1982. Meanwhile, the Retail Price Index, which is an older method of measuring inflation, reached 11.8%.

Valeria Martinez

Chris Brightman is the CIO and CEO of Research Affiliates
Economics

Research Affiliates: Real interest rates will remain higher even after inflation is tamed

Tougher conditions for capital markets

Valeria Martinez
In mid-July, the euro and the dollar hit parity with $1 equivalent to €1.
Currencies

Currency moves explainer: The causes and impact on portfolios and the options for action

Can be biggest risk

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
Sir Trevor McDonald was the keynote speaker on day one of the festival.
ESG

SIF 2022: Sir Trevor McDonald's key ESG takeaways

SIF video

Investment Week
