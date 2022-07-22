UK retail sales dip in June as households grapple with inflation

Retailers suggested that the fall in automotive sales volumes was due to record high petrol and diesel prices.

The dip was lower than expected, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 0.3% monthly fall, but continued the downward trend seen since summer 2021. Retail remains 2.2% above its pre-pandemic level.

"After taking account of rising prices, retail sales fell slightly in June and although they remain above their pre-pandemic level, the broader trend is one of decline," said Heather Bovill, statistician at the ONS.

Retail sales fell even as food store sales volumes increased by 3.1% due to Jubilee festivities. According to the ONS, retailers have recently noted a drop in volumes sold as a result of rising food costs and cost-of-living impacts.

Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 4.3% in June 2022, with retailers suggesting the fall was linked to record high petrol and diesel prices impacting the amount of fuel people were buying. Average petrol prices rose by 18.1p per litre in June 2022, the largest monthly rise since records began in 1990.

The reduction in sales volumes in May was more severe than economists expected, with a decline of 0.8% from April as opposed to the decline of 0.5% that was initially reported.

UK inflation reached new heights in June as it climbed to 9.4%, up from 9.1% in May, reaching its highest level since February 1982. Meanwhile, the Retail Price Index, which is an older method of measuring inflation, reached 11.8%.