Investment Week unveils finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Sustainable Investment Awards 2022.
The winners will be announced at an in-person awards ceremony in London on 22 September following the Investment Week Sustainable Investment Market Focus event.
Building on their proud 16-year history, these awards are intended to honour portfolio managers, fund providers, research & ratings teams, service providers and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.
Groups had to submit an entry to be considered for the awards and entries were judged by a panel of sustainable investing experts drawn from across the industry. You can view the judging panel here.
Depending on the category, award entrants had to provide detailed information to the judging panel to demonstrate their strengths in areas including: three-year performance track record and meeting their sustainable objectives; how they incorporate sustainability considerations into their investment processes; team structure and support; meeting investor needs; wider global impact; client communications and reporting; examples of effective engagement; thought leadership; incorporating new ideas and innovation; and taking the lead on wider industry initiatives.
New categories
This year we were pleased to announce a number of new categories including: Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative; Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative; Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund; Best Sustainable European Equity Fund; Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund; Best Sustainable Specialist Fund; and Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year.
Sustainable Investment Awards Finalists 2022
Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper
AllianceBernstein - The Synthetic Biology Revolution: Investing in the Science of Sustainability
BNP Paribas Asset Management - Sustainable by nature: our biodiversity roadmap
J O Hambro Capital Management / Regnan - How companies fail at diversity - and why investors should care
Lombard Odier Investment Managers - Designing temperature alignment metrics to invest in net zero: an empirical illustration of best practices
Pictet Asset Management - Bonds that build back better - Pictet Asset Management in partnership with IIF
Planet Tracker - Ocean overexploitation leads to degrading financials: a case study on Japan
Planet Tracker - No Rain on the Plain
Util - Putting ESG to the test: Measuring the SDG impact of ESG versus non-ESG funds
WHEB Asset Management - Impact investing in listed equities - WHEB's perspective
Best Sustainable Investment Research Team
Aegon Asset Management
Cowen Research
Foresight Capital Management, Foresight Group LLP
Net Purpose
Ninety One Multi-Asset Thematic Equity Team
Rathbone Greenbank Investments
Royal London Asset Management
Sustainable Investment Research, Strategy & Stewardship (SIRSS), Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Best Sustainable Investment Research & Ratings Provider
Clarity AI
EthicsGrade
Integrum ESG
Morningstar Sustainalytics
Preqin, ESG Solutions
Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research
S&P Global Ratings
Util
Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative
Arvella Investments and Fulcrum Asset Management - ESG for Investors
European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA) - ESG Disclosure Initiative
Federated Hermes Academy
Foresight Group - Foresight Sustainability Week
Nordea Asset Management - ESG Learning Center
Pacific Asset Management - www.enlightenESG.com
White Marble Consulting - Responsible Investing Marketing Certificate
Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative
Best Sustainable Portfolio Range
EQ Future Leaders Portfolios
FE Investments Responsibly Managed Range
LGT Wealth Management Sustainable Model Portfolio Service
Morningstar MPS ESG
Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/ DFM Group
Capital Generation Partners
EQ Investors
FE Investments
LGT Wealth Management UK LLP
P1 Investment Management
Rathbone Greenbank Investments
TAM Asset Management
Tribe Impact Capital
Best Sustainable Investment Support Services Provider
bfinance
BNP Paribas Securities Services
Morningstar Sustainalytics - Stewardship Services
Sustainable Investment Fund Categories
Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund
Aegon Global Sustainable Equity Fund
BMO Responsible Global Equity Fund
Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities Fund
Kempen Global Sustainable Equity Fund
MS INVF Global Sustain Fund
Nordea 1 - Global Stars Equity Fund
Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability Fund
Wellington Global Stewards Fund
Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund
Aegon Ethical Equity Fund
BMO Responsible UK Equity Fund
Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity Fund
Premier Miton Responsible UK Equity Fund
Scottish Widows Environmental Investor OEIC Fund
Best Sustainable European Equity Fund
FTF Martin Currie European Unconstrained Fund
Heptagon European Focus Equity Fund
Mirabaud - Discovery Europe ex-UK Fund
Nordea 1 - European Stars Equity Fund
Portland Hill SICAV ESG European Long Only Fund
Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund
BGF ESG Emerging Markets Bond Fund
Candriam Sustainable Equity Emerging Markets Fund
Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund
Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund
Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Asian Leaders Fund
Wellington Emerging Market Development Fund
Best Sustainable Specialist Fund
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
Impax Environmental Markets plc
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Ltd
NextEnergy Solar Fund
Pictet Clean Energy Fund
RobecoSAM Sustainable Water Equities Fund
Sustainable Development Capital LLP Energy Efficiency Income Trust
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
Best Sustainable Bond Fund
Aegon Ethical Corporate Bond Fund
NN (L) Green Bond Fund
Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund
RobecoSAM Global SDG Credits Fund
Best Impact Equity Fund
Guinness Sustainable Energy Fund
Montanaro Better World Fund
Wellington Global Impact Fund
UBAM Positive Impact Equity Fund
Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund
Aegon Ethical Cautious Managed Fund
BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return Fund
Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified Fund
Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund
FTFI Templeton Global Climate Change Fund
Jupiter Ecology Fund
Ninety One Global Environment Fund
Osmosis Resource Efficient Core Equity Fund
Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities Fund
Vontobel Fund - Clean Technology Fund
Best Sustainable Fund Range
AllianceBernstein Sustainable Fund Range
Insight Investment Responsible Horizons
NN Investment Partners Green Bond Strategy
Nordea Asset Management ESG STARS Funds
Royal London Asset Management Sustainable Fund Range
Sustainable Investment Fund Launch Categories
Most Innovative Sustainable Fund Launch
Aera Clean Tech Fund
EdenTree Green Future Fund
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company
Mirabaud Global Climate Bond Fund
Pacific Longevity & Social Change Fund
Quintet Earth Fund
UBAM - Biodiversity Restoration Fund
Vontobel Global Impact Equity Fund
Most Innovative Sustainable ETF Launch
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 300 World PAB UCITS ETF
L&G Hydrogen UCITS ETF
Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF
Sustainable Investment Group Categories
Best Sustainable Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM £50bn or above)
Aegon Asset Management
AllianceBernstein
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Candriam
Nordea Asset Management
Pictet Asset Management
Robeco
Royal London Asset Management
Best Sustainable Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)
CCLA
Ecofin
EdenTree Investment Management
Foresight Group LLP
Impax Asset Management
Liontrust
Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Montanaro Asset Management
TwentyFour Asset Management LLP
Sustainable Investment Special Awards
Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year (individual)
Catherine Hampton - Cazenove Capital
Elizabeth Gillam - Invesco
Iancu Daramus - Fulcrum Asset Management
Louis Bromfield - Foresight Group
Louisiana Salge - EQ Investors
Siobhan Archer - LGT Wealth Management
Sophie Lawrence - Rathbone Greenbank Investments
William Thompson - Pacific Asset Management
Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry (individual)
Clive Emery - Invesco
Deirdre Cooper - Ninety One
Dr James Corah - CCLA
Dr Quintin Rayer - P1 Investment Management
Elizabeth Haigh - Rathbone Greenbank Investments
Jane Ambachtsheer - BNP Paribas Asset Management
Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital
Miranda Beacham - Aegon Asset Management
Phoebe Stone - LGT Wealth Management
Seb Beloe - WHEB Asset Management