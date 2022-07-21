Investment Week unveils finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

The winners will be announced at an in-person awards ceremony in London on 22 September following the Investment Week Sustainable Investment Market Focus event.

Building on their proud 16-year history, these awards are intended to honour portfolio managers, fund providers, research & ratings teams, service providers and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.

Groups had to submit an entry to be considered for the awards and entries were judged by a panel of sustainable investing experts drawn from across the industry. You can view the judging panel here.

Depending on the category, award entrants had to provide detailed information to the judging panel to demonstrate their strengths in areas including: three-year performance track record and meeting their sustainable objectives; how they incorporate sustainability considerations into their investment processes; team structure and support; meeting investor needs; wider global impact; client communications and reporting; examples of effective engagement; thought leadership; incorporating new ideas and innovation; and taking the lead on wider industry initiatives.

New categories

This year we were pleased to announce a number of new categories including: Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative; Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative; Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund; Best Sustainable European Equity Fund; Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund; Best Sustainable Specialist Fund; and Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year.

Good luck for the awards and we look forward to seeing you there!

For more information on the awards and the awards ceremony, click here.

Sustainable Investment Awards Finalists 2022

Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper

AllianceBernstein - The Synthetic Biology Revolution: Investing in the Science of Sustainability

BNP Paribas Asset Management - Sustainable by nature: our biodiversity roadmap

J O Hambro Capital Management / Regnan - How companies fail at diversity - and why investors should care

Lombard Odier Investment Managers - Designing temperature alignment metrics to invest in net zero: an empirical illustration of best practices

Pictet Asset Management - Bonds that build back better - Pictet Asset Management in partnership with IIF

Planet Tracker - Ocean overexploitation leads to degrading financials: a case study on Japan

Planet Tracker - No Rain on the Plain

Util - Putting ESG to the test: Measuring the SDG impact of ESG versus non-ESG funds

WHEB Asset Management - Impact investing in listed equities - WHEB's perspective

Best Sustainable Investment Research Team



Aegon Asset Management

Cowen Research

Foresight Capital Management, Foresight Group LLP

Net Purpose

Ninety One Multi-Asset Thematic Equity Team

Rathbone Greenbank Investments

Royal London Asset Management

Sustainable Investment Research, Strategy & Stewardship (SIRSS), Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Best Sustainable Investment Research & Ratings Provider



Clarity AI

EthicsGrade

Integrum ESG

Morningstar Sustainalytics

Preqin, ESG Solutions

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research

S&P Global Ratings

Util

Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative

Arvella Investments and Fulcrum Asset Management - ESG for Investors

European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA) - ESG Disclosure Initiative

Federated Hermes Academy

Foresight Group - Foresight Sustainability Week

Nordea Asset Management - ESG Learning Center

Pacific Asset Management - www.enlightenESG.com

White Marble Consulting - Responsible Investing Marketing Certificate

Best Sustainable Investment Natural Capital Initiative

To be announced on the night



Best Sustainable Portfolio Range

EQ Future Leaders Portfolios

FE Investments Responsibly Managed Range

LGT Wealth Management Sustainable Model Portfolio Service

Morningstar MPS ESG

Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/ DFM Group

Capital Generation Partners

EQ Investors

FE Investments

LGT Wealth Management UK LLP

P1 Investment Management

Rathbone Greenbank Investments

TAM Asset Management

Tribe Impact Capital

Best Sustainable Investment Support Services Provider

bfinance

BNP Paribas Securities Services

Morningstar Sustainalytics - Stewardship Services



Sustainable Investment Fund Categories

Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund

Aegon Global Sustainable Equity Fund

BMO Responsible Global Equity Fund

Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities Fund

Kempen Global Sustainable Equity Fund

MS INVF Global Sustain Fund

Nordea 1 - Global Stars Equity Fund

Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability Fund

Wellington Global Stewards Fund

Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund

Aegon Ethical Equity Fund

BMO Responsible UK Equity Fund

Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity Fund

Premier Miton Responsible UK Equity Fund

Scottish Widows Environmental Investor OEIC Fund

Best Sustainable European Equity Fund

FTF Martin Currie European Unconstrained Fund

Heptagon European Focus Equity Fund

Mirabaud - Discovery Europe ex-UK Fund

Nordea 1 - European Stars Equity Fund

Portland Hill SICAV ESG European Long Only Fund

Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund



BGF ESG Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Candriam Sustainable Equity Emerging Markets Fund

Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund

Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund

Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Asian Leaders Fund

Wellington Emerging Market Development Fund

Best Sustainable Specialist Fund

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc

Impax Environmental Markets plc

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Ltd

NextEnergy Solar Fund

Pictet Clean Energy Fund

RobecoSAM Sustainable Water Equities Fund

Sustainable Development Capital LLP Energy Efficiency Income Trust

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

Best Sustainable Bond Fund

Aegon Ethical Corporate Bond Fund

NN (L) Green Bond Fund

Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund

RobecoSAM Global SDG Credits Fund

Best Impact Equity Fund

Guinness Sustainable Energy Fund

Montanaro Better World Fund

Wellington Global Impact Fund

UBAM Positive Impact Equity Fund

Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund

Aegon Ethical Cautious Managed Fund

BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return Fund

Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified Fund

Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund

FTFI Templeton Global Climate Change Fund

Jupiter Ecology Fund

Ninety One Global Environment Fund

Osmosis Resource Efficient Core Equity Fund

Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities Fund

Vontobel Fund - Clean Technology Fund

Best Sustainable Fund Range

AllianceBernstein Sustainable Fund Range

Insight Investment Responsible Horizons

NN Investment Partners Green Bond Strategy

Nordea Asset Management ESG STARS Funds

Royal London Asset Management Sustainable Fund Range

Sustainable Investment Fund Launch Categories

Most Innovative Sustainable Fund Launch

Aera Clean Tech Fund

EdenTree Green Future Fund

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company

Mirabaud Global Climate Bond Fund

Pacific Longevity & Social Change Fund

Quintet Earth Fund

UBAM - Biodiversity Restoration Fund

Vontobel Global Impact Equity Fund

Most Innovative Sustainable ETF Launch



BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 300 World PAB UCITS ETF

L&G Hydrogen UCITS ETF

Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF

Sustainable Investment Group Categories



Best Sustainable Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM £50bn or above)

Aegon Asset Management

AllianceBernstein

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Candriam

Nordea Asset Management

Pictet Asset Management

Robeco

Royal London Asset Management

Best Sustainable Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)

CCLA

Ecofin

EdenTree Investment Management

Foresight Group LLP

Impax Asset Management

Liontrust

Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Montanaro Asset Management

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP

Sustainable Investment Special Awards

Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year (individual)

Catherine Hampton - Cazenove Capital

Elizabeth Gillam - Invesco

Iancu Daramus - Fulcrum Asset Management

Louis Bromfield - Foresight Group

Louisiana Salge - EQ Investors

Siobhan Archer - LGT Wealth Management

Sophie Lawrence - Rathbone Greenbank Investments

William Thompson - Pacific Asset Management



Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry (individual)

Clive Emery - Invesco

Deirdre Cooper - Ninety One

Dr James Corah - CCLA

Dr Quintin Rayer - P1 Investment Management

Elizabeth Haigh - Rathbone Greenbank Investments

Jane Ambachtsheer - BNP Paribas Asset Management

Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital

Miranda Beacham - Aegon Asset Management

Phoebe Stone - LGT Wealth Management

Seb Beloe - WHEB Asset Management